Prince Harry Considering Divorce From Meghan, Needs Counselling: Samantha Markle

Days after Meghan Markle and Harry's explosive interview rattled the core of British monarchy, Meghan's half-sister has claimed that the couple is headed for divorce if they don't seek counselling. Samantha Markle also claimed that the Duke might already be 'questioning' the marriage.

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan had spoken about going into depression and having suicidal thoughts while she was part of the royal family. She had alleged that she was denied medical help when she sought the same from the royals.

Samantha Says Interview Has Caused Extensive Damage to the Royals

Samantha, who shares a common father with Meghan, had accused the Duchess of Sussex of having 'narcissistic personality disorder'.

Speaking to TMZ, the estranged half-sister said that the couple's marriage will end in divorce unless they get 'extensive counselling'.

"I see it ending in divorce unless they get extensive counselling and can agree to work on being honest, to work on apologies to everyone that they've damaged in the course of this bull in a china shop two-year spiel. I mean, nothing about any of this has been honest, and the damage to the Royals has been massive - especially now," she said.

Suggesting that there is a possibility of Harry already questioning their marriage, Samantha said: "Maybe he's already questioning it, he has to be if he has a functioning frontal lobe. Come on, he's not 12. What man would be happy or comfortable like that? And the minute I believe he starts dissenting or pulling back from her, I think it can get nasty unless he has a really good lawyer or they have really good counsellors. I don't know what it's gonna take."

Meghan Markle Had Denied Knowing Her Half Sister

Daily Mail reported that Samantha also suggested that Meghan should start an apology tour following the allegations of racism against the royal family.

During the interview, Meghan had said that she 'doesn't know' Samantha, adding that she was raised as 'an only child'. When questioned about her half-sister's tell all book about her, 'The Diary of Princess Pushy's Sister', Meghan had said: "I think it would be very hard to tell all when you don't know me."

During the interview with Oprah, on being asked if he had any regrets, Harry, while showering support on Meghan had said that he was "really proud of us."

"I'm so proud of . . . I'm so proud of my wife. Like, she safely delivered Archie during a period of time which was so cruel and so mean," he said.