Grammy Awards 2021: Beyonce is First Female Singer to Get 28 Grammys; Complete Winners List

Women ruled the night during the 63rd Grammy Awards show held in Los Angeles. The socially distanced event saw female artistes, including Beyonce and Meghan Thee Stallion, take away the big four awards for the night.
The ceremony was hosted by Trevor Noah. "We're hoping that this is all about what 2021 can be, full of joy, new beginnings and coming together. Never forgetting what happened in 2020 but full of hope for what is to come," he said.
Beyonce Creates History
Beyonce created history at the Grammy's by becoming the the only female artiste to ever win 28 Grammy awards. The Single Ladies star took home four Grammys, including with Megan Thee Stallion for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song (for their collaboration Savage), Best R&B Performance for Black Parade, Best Music Video for Brown Skin Girl.
Beyonce, who bagged nine nominations this year, also became the the most-nominated female artist in Grammys history with 79 nominations.
"As an artist I believe it's my job, and all of our jobs, to reflect time and it's been such a difficult time," Beyonce said while accepting the award for Black Parade.
Complete Winners List:
Record of the year
Everything I Wanted by Billie Eilish
Album of the year
"Folklore" by Taylor Swift
Song of the year
"I Can't Breathe" by Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas
Best pop solo performance
"Watermelon" by Harry Styles
Best pop duo/group performance
"Rain on Me" by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande
Best R&B album
"Bigger Love" by John Legend
Best R&B performance
"Black Parade" by Beyonce
Best traditional R&B performance
"Anything For You" by Ledisi
Best progressive R&B album
"It is what it is" by Thundercat
Best R&B song
"Better Than I Imagined" by Robert Glasper, Meshell Ndeogeocello & Gabriella Wilson
Best new artist
Megan Thee Stallion
Best rap performance
"Savage" by Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce
Best rap song
"Savage" by Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce
Best rap album
"King's Disease" by Nas
Bets melodic rap performance
"Lockdown" by Anderson .Paak
Best traditional pop vocal album
"American Standard" by James Taylor
Best music video
"Brown Skin Girl" by Beyonce
Best song written for visual media
"No Time to Die" by Billie Eilish
Best compilation soundtrack for visual media
Jojo Rabbit
Best score soundtrack for visual media
Joker by Hildur Guonadottir
Best global music album
"Twice as Tall" by Burna Boy
Best dance recording
"10%" by Kaytranada featuring Kali Uchis
Best dance/electronic album
"Bubba" by Kaytranada
Best contemporary instrumental album
"Live at the Royal Albert Hall" by Snarky Puppy
Best rock performance
"Shameika" by Fiona Apple
Best metal performance
"Bum-Rush" by Body Count
Best rock album
"The New Abnormal" by The Strokes
Best rock song
"Stay High" by Brittany Howard
Best alternative music album
"Fetch the Bolt Cutters" by Fiona Apple
Best country solo performance
"When My Amy Prays" by Vince Gill
Best country duo/group performance "
"10,000 Hours" by Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber
Best country album
"Wildcard" by Miranda Lambert
Best country song
"Crowded Table" by Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby & Lori McKenna
Best new age album
"More Guitar Stories" by Jim "Kimo" West
Best jazz vocal album
"Secrets Are the Best Stories" by Kurt Elling Featuring Danilo Pérez
Best improvised jazz solo
"All Blues" by Chick Corea, Soloist Track From: Trilogy 2 (Chick Corea, Christian Mcbride & Brian Blade)
Best jazz instrumental album
"Trilogy 2" by Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade
Best large jazz ensemble album
"Data Lords" by Maria Schneider Orchestra
Best Latin jazz album
"Four Questions" by Arturo O'farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra
Best gospel performance/song
"Movin' On" by Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music