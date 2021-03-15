Grammy Awards 2021: Beyonce is First Female Singer to Get 28 Grammys; Complete Winners List

Women ruled the night during the 63rd Grammy Awards show held in Los Angeles. The socially distanced event saw female artistes, including Beyonce and Meghan Thee Stallion, take away the big four awards for the night.

The ceremony was hosted by Trevor Noah. "We're hoping that this is all about what 2021 can be, full of joy, new beginnings and coming together. Never forgetting what happened in 2020 but full of hope for what is to come," he said.

Beyonce Creates History

Beyonce created history at the Grammy's by becoming the the only female artiste to ever win 28 Grammy awards. The Single Ladies star took home four Grammys, including with Megan Thee Stallion for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song (for their collaboration Savage), Best R&B Performance for Black Parade, Best Music Video for Brown Skin Girl.

Beyonce, who bagged nine nominations this year, also became the the most-nominated female artist in Grammys history with 79 nominations.

"As an artist I believe it's my job, and all of our jobs, to reflect time and it's been such a difficult time," Beyonce said while accepting the award for Black Parade.

Complete Winners List:

Record of the year

Everything I Wanted by Billie Eilish

Album of the year

"Folklore" by Taylor Swift

Song of the year

"I Can't Breathe" by Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas

Best pop solo performance

"Watermelon" by Harry Styles

Best pop duo/group performance

"Rain on Me" by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande

Best R&B album

"Bigger Love" by John Legend

Best R&B performance

"Black Parade" by Beyonce

Best traditional R&B performance

"Anything For You" by Ledisi

Best progressive R&B album

"It is what it is" by Thundercat

Best R&B song

"Better Than I Imagined" by Robert Glasper, Meshell Ndeogeocello & Gabriella Wilson

Best new artist

Megan Thee Stallion

Best rap performance

"Savage" by Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce

Best rap song

"Savage" by Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce

Best rap album

"King's Disease" by Nas

Bets melodic rap performance

"Lockdown" by Anderson .Paak

Best traditional pop vocal album

"American Standard" by James Taylor

Best music video

"Brown Skin Girl" by Beyonce

Best song written for visual media

"No Time to Die" by Billie Eilish

Best compilation soundtrack for visual media

Jojo Rabbit

Best score soundtrack for visual media

Joker by Hildur Guonadottir

Best global music album

"Twice as Tall" by Burna Boy

Best dance recording

"10%" by Kaytranada featuring Kali Uchis

Best dance/electronic album

"Bubba" by Kaytranada

Best contemporary instrumental album

"Live at the Royal Albert Hall" by Snarky Puppy

Best rock performance

"Shameika" by Fiona Apple

Best metal performance

"Bum-Rush" by Body Count

Best rock album

"The New Abnormal" by The Strokes

Best rock song

"Stay High" by Brittany Howard

Best alternative music album

"Fetch the Bolt Cutters" by Fiona Apple

Best country solo performance

"When My Amy Prays" by Vince Gill

Best country duo/group performance "

"10,000 Hours" by Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber

Best country album

"Wildcard" by Miranda Lambert

Best country song

"Crowded Table" by Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby & Lori McKenna

Best new age album

"More Guitar Stories" by Jim "Kimo" West

Best jazz vocal album

"Secrets Are the Best Stories" by Kurt Elling Featuring Danilo Pérez

Best improvised jazz solo

"All Blues" by Chick Corea, Soloist Track From: Trilogy 2 (Chick Corea, Christian Mcbride & Brian Blade)

Best jazz instrumental album

"Trilogy 2" by Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade

Best large jazz ensemble album

"Data Lords" by Maria Schneider Orchestra

Best Latin jazz album

"Four Questions" by Arturo O'farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

Best gospel performance/song

"Movin' On" by Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music