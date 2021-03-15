The Academy Awards 2021: Netflix Mank Leads With 10 Nominations; Full List of Nominees

Netflix's black and white drama Mank led the Oscars 2021 nominations by getting picked for 10 categories in the nominations list announced on Monday. Directed by David Fincher, the drama stars Gary Oldman as Citizen Kane.

Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas announced the nominations for the most awaited annual award-ceremony in a two-part presentation.

The 93rd Academy Awards ceremony would be an in-person event that will air live from multiple locations on April 25.

Most Diverse Oscar Nominations Ever

Posting a video on Instagram prior to announcing the nominations list, Priyanka wrote: "This is by far the coolest #WFH day ever! Tune in to any of @theacademy accounts at 5:19am PDT to watch us reveal the #OscarNoms! @nickjonas."

Among nine of the 20 nominees in acting category are from non-white backgrounds making these year's ceremony most diverse ever.

With the nominations of both Chloé Zhao and Emerald Fennell for their films "Nomadland" and "Promising Young Woman," respectively, the coveted awards broke its history of nominating more than one woman in its best director category. In the 93-year-old history of Oscars, only five women have ever been nominated for Best Director, including Lina Wertmüller (1976′s "Seven Beauties"), Jane Campion (1993′s "The Piano"), Sofia Coppola (2003′s "Lost in Translation"), Kathryn Bigelow (2009′s "The Hurt Locker"), and Greta Gerwig (2017′s "Lady Bird").

Complete List of Nominees

Best picture

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best actress

Viola Davis - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Andra Day - The United States vs Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby - Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand - Nomadland

Carey Mulligan - Promising Young Woman

Best actor

Riz Ahmed - Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins - The Father

Gary Oldman - Mank

Steven Yeun - Minari

Best supporting actress

Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close - Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman - The Father

Amanda Seyfried - Mank

Yuh-Jung Youn - Minari

Best supporting actor

Sacha Baron Cohen - The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom Jr - One Night in Miami

Paul Raci - Sound of Metal

Lakeith Stanfield - Judas and the Black Messiah

Best director

Another Round - Thomas Vinterberg

Mank - David Fincher

Minari - Lee Isaac Chung

Nomadland - Chloe Zhao

Promising Young Woman - Emerald Fennell

Best original screenplay

Judas and the Black Messiah - Will Berson, Shaka King, Will Berson, Kenny Lucas and Keith Lucas

Minari - Lee Isaac Chung

Promising Young Woman - Emerald Fennell

Sound of Metal - Darius Marder, Abraham Marder, Derek Cianfrance

The Trial of the Chicago 7 - Aaron Sorkin

Best adapted screenplay

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm - Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Peter Baynham, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Mazer, Jena Friedman and Lee Kern

The Father - Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller

The Mauritanian - Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, MB Traven

Nomadland - Chloé Zhao

The White Tiger - Ramin Bahrani

Best animated feature

Onward

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Best documentary feature

Collective - Alexander Nanau and Bianca Oana

Crip Camp - Nicole Newnham, Jim LeBrecht and Sara Bolder

The Mole Agent - Maite Alberdi and Marcela Santibáñez

My Octopus Teacher - Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed and Craig Foster

Time - Garrett Bradley, Lauren Domino and Kellen Quinn

Best international feature

Another Round (Denmark)

Better Days (Hong Kong)

Collective (Romania)

The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia)

Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Best original song

Fight For You - Judas and the Black Messiah (H.E.R., Dernst Emile II and Tiara Thomas)

Hear my Voice - The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Daniel Pemberton and Celeste Waite)

Husavik - Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus and Rickard Göransson)

Io Si (Seen) - The Life Ahead [La Vita Davanti a Se] (Diane Warren and Laura Pausini)

Speak Now - One Night in Miami... (Leslie Odom, Jr and Sam Ashworth)

Best original score

Da 5 Bloods - Terence Blanchard

Mank - Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross

Minari - Emile Mosseri

News of the World - James Newton Howard

Soul - Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste

Best cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah - Sean Bobbitt

Mank - Erik Messerschmidt

News of the World - Dariusz Wolski

Nomadland - Joshua James Richards

The Trial of the Chicago 7 - Phedon Papamichael

Best visual effects

Love and Monsters - Matt Sloan, Genevieve Camilleri, Matt Everitt and Brian Cox

The Midnight Sky - Matthew Kasmir, Christopher Lawrence, Max Solomon and David Watkins

Mulan - Sean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury and Steve Ingram

The One and Only Ivan - Santiago Colomo Martinez, Nick Davis, Greg Fisher

Tenet - Andrew Jackson, David Lee, Andrew Lockley and Scott Fisher

Best film editing

The Father - Yorgos Lamprinos

Nomadland - Chloé Zhao

Promising Young Woman - Frédéric Thoraval

Sound of Metal - Mikkel EG Nielsen

The Trial of the Chicago 7 - Alan Baumgarten

Best costume design

Emma - Alexandra Byrne

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom - Ann Roth

Mank - Trish Summerville

Mulan - Bina Daigeler

Pinocchio - Massimo Cantini Parrini

Best sound

Greyhound - Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler, Beau Borders and David Wyman

Mank - Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance and Drew Kunin

News of the World - Oliver Tarney, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller and John Pritchett

Soul - Ren Klyce, Coya Elliott and David Parker

Sound of Metal - Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés and Phillip Bladh

Best production design

The Father - Peter Francis and Cathy Featherstone

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom - Mark Ricker, Karen O'Hara and Diana Stoughton

Mank - Donald Graham Burt and Jan Pascale

News of the World - David Crank and Elizabeth Keenan

Tenet - Nathan Crowley and Kathy Lucas

Best make-up and hairstyling

Emma - Marese Langan, Laura Allen and Claudia Stolze

Hillbilly Elegy - Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle and Patricia Dehaney

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom - Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson

Mank - Gigi Williams, Kimberley Spiteri and Colleen LaBaff

Pinocchio - Mark Coulier, Dalia Colli and Francesco Pegoretti

Best live action short

Feeling Through - Doug Roland and Susan Ruzenski

The Letter Room - Elvira Lind and Sofia Sondervan

The Present - Farah Nabulsi

Two Distant Strangers - Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe

White Eye - Tomer Shushan and Shira Hochman

Best animated short

Burrow - Madeline Sharafian and Michael Capbarat

Genius Loci - Adrien Mérigeau and Amaury Ovise

If Anything Happens I Love You - Will McCormack and Michael Govier

Opera - Erick Oh

Yes-People - Gísli Darri Halldórsson and Arnar Gunnarsson

Best documentary short