The Academy Awards 2021: Netflix Mank Leads With 10 Nominations; Full List of Nominees

Netflix's black and white drama Mank led the Oscars 2021 nominations by getting picked for 10 categories in the nominations list announced on Monday. Directed by David Fincher, the drama stars Gary Oldman as Citizen Kane.
Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas announced the nominations for the most awaited annual award-ceremony in a two-part presentation.
The 93rd Academy Awards ceremony would be an in-person event that will air live from multiple locations on April 25.
Most Diverse Oscar Nominations Ever
Posting a video on Instagram prior to announcing the nominations list, Priyanka wrote: "This is by far the coolest #WFH day ever! Tune in to any of @theacademy accounts at 5:19am PDT to watch us reveal the #OscarNoms! @nickjonas."
Among nine of the 20 nominees in acting category are from non-white backgrounds making these year's ceremony most diverse ever.
With the nominations of both Chloé Zhao and Emerald Fennell for their films "Nomadland" and "Promising Young Woman," respectively, the coveted awards broke its history of nominating more than one woman in its best director category. In the 93-year-old history of Oscars, only five women have ever been nominated for Best Director, including Lina Wertmüller (1976′s "Seven Beauties"), Jane Campion (1993′s "The Piano"), Sofia Coppola (2003′s "Lost in Translation"), Kathryn Bigelow (2009′s "The Hurt Locker"), and Greta Gerwig (2017′s "Lady Bird").
Complete List of Nominees
Best picture
- The Father
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Mank
- Minari
- Nomadland
- Promising Young Woman
- Sound of Metal
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best actress
- Viola Davis - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Andra Day - The United States vs Billie Holiday
- Vanessa Kirby - Pieces of a Woman
- Frances McDormand - Nomadland
- Carey Mulligan - Promising Young Woman
Best actor
- Riz Ahmed - Sound of Metal
- Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Anthony Hopkins - The Father
- Gary Oldman - Mank
- Steven Yeun - Minari
Best supporting actress
- Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Glenn Close - Hillbilly Elegy
- Olivia Colman - The Father
- Amanda Seyfried - Mank
- Yuh-Jung Youn - Minari
Best supporting actor
- Sacha Baron Cohen - The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah
- Leslie Odom Jr - One Night in Miami
- Paul Raci - Sound of Metal
- Lakeith Stanfield - Judas and the Black Messiah
Best director
- Another Round - Thomas Vinterberg
- Mank - David Fincher
- Minari - Lee Isaac Chung
- Nomadland - Chloe Zhao
- Promising Young Woman - Emerald Fennell
Best original screenplay
- Judas and the Black Messiah - Will Berson, Shaka King, Will Berson, Kenny Lucas and Keith Lucas
- Minari - Lee Isaac Chung
- Promising Young Woman - Emerald Fennell
- Sound of Metal - Darius Marder, Abraham Marder, Derek Cianfrance
- The Trial of the Chicago 7 - Aaron Sorkin
Best adapted screenplay
- Borat Subsequent Moviefilm - Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Peter Baynham, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Mazer, Jena Friedman and Lee Kern
- The Father - Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller
- The Mauritanian - Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, MB Traven
- Nomadland - Chloé Zhao
- The White Tiger - Ramin Bahrani
Best animated feature
- Onward
- Over the Moon
- A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
- Soul
- Wolfwalkers
Best documentary feature
- Collective - Alexander Nanau and Bianca Oana
- Crip Camp - Nicole Newnham, Jim LeBrecht and Sara Bolder
- The Mole Agent - Maite Alberdi and Marcela Santibáñez
- My Octopus Teacher - Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed and Craig Foster
- Time - Garrett Bradley, Lauren Domino and Kellen Quinn
Best international feature
- Another Round (Denmark)
- Better Days (Hong Kong)
- Collective (Romania)
- The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia)
- Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Best original song
- Fight For You - Judas and the Black Messiah (H.E.R., Dernst Emile II and Tiara Thomas)
- Hear my Voice - The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Daniel Pemberton and Celeste Waite)
- Husavik - Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus and Rickard Göransson)
- Io Si (Seen) - The Life Ahead [La Vita Davanti a Se] (Diane Warren and Laura Pausini)
- Speak Now - One Night in Miami... (Leslie Odom, Jr and Sam Ashworth)
Best original score
- Da 5 Bloods - Terence Blanchard
- Mank - Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross
- Minari - Emile Mosseri
- News of the World - James Newton Howard
- Soul - Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste
Best cinematography
- Judas and the Black Messiah - Sean Bobbitt
- Mank - Erik Messerschmidt
- News of the World - Dariusz Wolski
- Nomadland - Joshua James Richards
- The Trial of the Chicago 7 - Phedon Papamichael
Best visual effects
- Love and Monsters - Matt Sloan, Genevieve Camilleri, Matt Everitt and Brian Cox
- The Midnight Sky - Matthew Kasmir, Christopher Lawrence, Max Solomon and David Watkins
- Mulan - Sean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury and Steve Ingram
- The One and Only Ivan - Santiago Colomo Martinez, Nick Davis, Greg Fisher
- Tenet - Andrew Jackson, David Lee, Andrew Lockley and Scott Fisher
Best film editing
- The Father - Yorgos Lamprinos
- Nomadland - Chloé Zhao
- Promising Young Woman - Frédéric Thoraval
- Sound of Metal - Mikkel EG Nielsen
- The Trial of the Chicago 7 - Alan Baumgarten
Best costume design
- Emma - Alexandra Byrne
- Ma Rainey's Black Bottom - Ann Roth
- Mank - Trish Summerville
- Mulan - Bina Daigeler
- Pinocchio - Massimo Cantini Parrini
Best sound
- Greyhound - Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler, Beau Borders and David Wyman
- Mank - Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance and Drew Kunin
- News of the World - Oliver Tarney, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller and John Pritchett
- Soul - Ren Klyce, Coya Elliott and David Parker
- Sound of Metal - Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés and Phillip Bladh
Best production design
- The Father - Peter Francis and Cathy Featherstone
- Ma Rainey's Black Bottom - Mark Ricker, Karen O'Hara and Diana Stoughton
- Mank - Donald Graham Burt and Jan Pascale
- News of the World - David Crank and Elizabeth Keenan
- Tenet - Nathan Crowley and Kathy Lucas
Best make-up and hairstyling
- Emma - Marese Langan, Laura Allen and Claudia Stolze
- Hillbilly Elegy - Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle and Patricia Dehaney
- Ma Rainey's Black Bottom - Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson
- Mank - Gigi Williams, Kimberley Spiteri and Colleen LaBaff
- Pinocchio - Mark Coulier, Dalia Colli and Francesco Pegoretti
Best live action short
- Feeling Through - Doug Roland and Susan Ruzenski
- The Letter Room - Elvira Lind and Sofia Sondervan
- The Present - Farah Nabulsi
- Two Distant Strangers - Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe
- White Eye - Tomer Shushan and Shira Hochman
Best animated short
- Burrow - Madeline Sharafian and Michael Capbarat
- Genius Loci - Adrien Mérigeau and Amaury Ovise
- If Anything Happens I Love You - Will McCormack and Michael Govier
- Opera - Erick Oh
- Yes-People - Gísli Darri Halldórsson and Arnar Gunnarsson
Best documentary short
- Colette - Anthony Giacchino and Alice Doyard
- A Concerto is a Conversation - Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers
- Do Not Split - Anders Hammer and Charlotte Cook
- Hunger Ward - Skye Fitzgerald and Michael Scheuerman
- A Love Song for Latasha - Sophia Nahli Allison and Janice Duncan