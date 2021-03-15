Is Donald Trump Suffering From Mysterious Illness? Conspiracy After Photos Show Him Pale, Bruised and Bandaged

Donald Trump's latest picture from Mar-a-Lago has sparked rumors about the former president being unwell as he looked pale with sunken cheeks. Trump supporter Nick Adams, who posted the viral picture, claimed that Trump is "getting in shape for 2024".

During the 2020 Presidential election campaign, Trump had frequently questioned the health and medical issues of his rival democratic candidate Joe Biden. After suffering a defeat in the recent elections, Trump has made it clear that he would be back in the run for 2024 elections.

Trump Looks Pale in the Pictures

In its report, the New York Times had reported that Trump, who had tested positive for COVID-19 in October, was sicker than it was reported. The outlet reported that "officials believed he would be put on a ventilator" before he was taken to Walter Reed National Military Center.

Sharing the image on twitter Adams wrote, "President Trump is looking better than ever before!! He's getting in shape for 2024 and the liberals are freaking out!!" The image shows Trump, wearing a white T shirt and red cap, standing with daughter-in-law Lara Trump. The former president looked extremely pale with bruised and sunken cheeks as Lara held him with her arm.

The rumors of Trump being sick were further fueled by yet another picture shared by Brigitte Gabriel, founder of the anti-Muslim group ACT for America. Sharing the full length picture of Trump, the staunch supporter wrote, "President Trump is looking ENERGIZED and ready to go for 2024!! This is what 'Presidential' looks like!!

However, a closer inspection of the picture revealed a bandage on Trump's left forearm and some bruising on the finger. The users also pointed that he looked pale and his right eye seemed to be half-open while the left eye appeared blurry.

Is Trump Really Sick ?

The set of images from Mar-a-Lago sparked a frenzy on social media with several users wondering if the former president is sick.

"Holy crap. Is he ill? How did he not age at all during his presidency but looks 15 years older in the 2 months since he left office?" wrote a user as another added, "Wow, did Trump start drinking? He looks like he's either drunk or sick."

"The Former Guy look frail the man looked sick .I dough he will make it through the legal issues he is facing .Trump was supposed to be a political Godzilla in exile. Instead, he's adrift," commented a user.

"Trump looks freakishly sick! Pale! He's declining. He's breathing out of his mouth & looks like he's gained another 40 lbs from all those hamberders! Getting in shape? Riding on his golf cart? I guess, his one bicep looks like it.. #idiots," read another tweet.