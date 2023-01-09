Prince Harry Claims He Had to Undergo Electric Shock Therapy after Watching Meghan Markle's Sex Scenes on TV Series Suits

Prince Harry has raised quite a few eyebrows after making some absurd claims in his upcoming biography. One of the claims that have left several shocked is Prince Harry's claim that he needed "electric shock therapy" after watching his wife Meghan Markle's sex scenes while acting on the TV series Suits.

The leak of the Duke of Sussex's upcoming memoir Spare, which contains some quite revealing revelations from the 38-year-old royal, has made him the talk of the town over the past week. On Sunday, Harry also gave a 90-minute interview to Tom Bradby of ITV, during which he said that his family had not shown any signs of coming together.

Uncomfortable Harry

Harry has already received a lot of sympathy for publicly criticizing his family, but he has also come under fire, particularly after his most recent admission. The Duke of Sussex stated in his book "Spare," which will be published on Tuesday, that he made a "mistake by googling and watching some of her love scenes online."

"I'd witnessed her and a cast mate mauling each other in some sort of office or conference room. I didn't need to see such things live," wrote Prince Harry.

He also claimed that "electric shock therapy" was necessary to help him get the images of Meghan's sex scenes out of his head, a claim that led him to be called a hypocrite by many due to his eagerness to talk about how he lost his virginity and how he experienced a "frostbitten penis."

"My penis was a matter of public record, and indeed some public curiosity. The press had written about it extensively," Harry writes.

"There were countless stories in books, and papers about Willy and me not being circumcised.

"Mummy had forbidden it, they all said, and while it's absolutely true that the chance of getting penile frostbite is much greater if you're not circumcised, all the stories were false. I was snipped as a baby."

Frostbitten Penis

Harry also mentions in his biography said that he experienced frostbite at Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding. "The pre-wedding dinner was pleasant, jolly, despite Willy visibly suffering from standard groom jitters," he writes.

"I regaled the company with tales of the (South) Pole. Pa was very interested and sympathetic about the discomfort of my frost-nipped ears and cheeks, and it was an effort not to overshare and tell him also about my equally tender penis."

This comes as speculation over who the "older woman" is whom Prince Harry lost his virginity to.

The latest name that emerged on Friday was ex-model Suzannah Harvey.

Prince Harry even describes intimate details about the unnamed "older" horse-loving lover, who "spanked" him and rode him like a "stallion."

"A humiliating episode with an older woman who liked macho horses and who treated me like a young stallion," Harry writes in his memoir.

"I mounted her quickly, after which she spanked my ass and sent me away. One of my many mistakes was letting it happen in a field, just behind a very busy pub. No doubt someone had seen us."

Harvey, an ex-model and the CEO of the Cotswold Airport in England, was singled out as the source of the rumors about the mysterious woman who appeared to have experience. In fact, at the time, the young prince was linked to Harvey who was 23 years old at that time and six years older than Harry.

However, Harvey on Sunday denied such claims saying that Prince Harry had already lost his virginity by the time she met him.