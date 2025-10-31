Prince Andrew Stripped Of His 'Prince' Title and Forced to Leave Royal Lodge Amid Epstein Scandal as He Will be Known as Mr Mountbatten Windsor

Prince Andrew, the disgraced royal and former pal of Jeffrey Epstein, will lose his royal title of a prince and is being asked to vacate his home at Royal Lodge, Buckingham Palace confirmed on Thursday. In a stunning announcement, Buckingham Palace confirmed that he will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, effective immediately.

The Buckingham Palace said that the move was a necessary "censure" amid the ongoing Epstein scandal, noting that Andrew had time and again falsely claimed to have severed ties with the disgraced financier and sex offender. Andrew will also be required to leave his taxpayer-funded royal residence, which he has lived in for more than 20 years.

No More a Royal

The decision comes amid mounting pressure on the royal family in recent months, following new allegations that Andrew continued his association with Epstein years after claiming he had cut off contact.

"His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew," the palace said.

"Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence.

"Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation. These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him.

"Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse."

King Charles III is reportedly in the process of sending royal warrants to the Lord Chancellor to formally remove the Dukedom of York, as well as the titles of Prince and Royal Highness, from Andrew—a move his brother is said not to have opposed.

While Andrew has been stripped of all his remaining titles, the honorifics for his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, will remain intact.

Charles was particularly keen to protect his nieces, both granddaughters of Queen Elizabeth, saying, "He wouldn't have wanted to sign off on anything that would impact them," sources told the Daily Mail.

End of the Controversy

Andrew's departure from the Royal Lodge follows an ongoing dispute over the residence since his dukedom was revoked earlier this month. He has now been officially served notice to surrender the lease and will vacate the home as soon as practically possible.

The former Duke is expected to move to a property on the Sandringham estate, though details of the relocation remain unclear. Meanwhile, his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, will make separate living arrangements outside the royal grounds of Windsor Castle.

The decision to remove Andrew's titles and oversee his relocation was entirely made by the King and his advisors, without pressure from the government or other family members, including Prince William, sources told the Daily Mail.

"The process has been underway for some while but there was a need to get it right in the face of some very big challenges," an insider told the outlet.

It was not Andrew himself who was served notice to move, but rather his lease, indicating that the former duke is not contesting the process.

Andrew has lived at the Grade II-listed mansion on the grounds of Windsor Castle for more than 20 years, sharing the home with Sarah Ferguson, despite their divorce in 1996.