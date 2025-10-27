Ghislaine Maxwell Bragged About Performing Sexual Act on George Clooney at a Party, Alleges Virginia Giuffre's Memoir

Convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell allegedly once boasted about having sex with actor George Clooney at a party, according to Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre's posthumous memoir. Giuffre, who committed suicide in April, wrote that Epstein's convicted accomplice often liked to brag about her sexual encounters.

However, she hinted that this particular story might have been exaggerated. "Whether that was true or not, we'll never know," Giuffre wrote in the memoir, "Nobody's Girl," which was released last week. The incident — involving Maxwell and Clooney getting intimate in a bathroom during a party — mirrors a story Giuffre had previously shared about Maxwell, including in her unpublished memoir, "The Billionaire's Playboy Club."

Shocking Revelations

Excerpts of Giuffre's old memoir were made public by a New York judge in 2020, revealing Maxwell's alleged habit of boasting about supposed sexual encounters with popular Hollywood celebrities.

"One [time] she came back giddy as a schoolgirl with an explosion of news, with all the build up and excitement in her voice you'd think she was the next crown princess," Giuffre wrote.

"But she had given George Clooney a blow job in the bathroom at some random event. ... She never let that one down," she added.

It's still unclear when or where the alleged sexual encounter might have taken place. Clooney is among the Hollywood stars who were never publicly connected to Epstein — the disgraced financier and convicted pedophile who died by suicide in jail while awaiting sex-trafficking charges.

Before her death, Giuffre, 41, had been one of the most outspoken critics of Epstein and Maxwell, whom she accused of trafficking her when she was a teenager.

Hidden Truths

Giuffre made international headlines when she accused Britain's Prince Andrew of being one of her abusers. Earlier this month, the son of the late Queen Elizabeth II was forced to step down from his royal duties amid new revelations about his ties to Epstein.

Andrew has vehemently denied any wrongdoing and has even suggested that the widely circulated photo of him with his arm around a young Giuffre at Maxwell's London home could be doctored.

Despite this, he settled a lawsuit with Giuffre in February 2022 for an undisclosed sum, without admitting any fault.

Maxwell, now 63, is serving a 20-year prison sentence following her conviction on sex trafficking charges connected to Epstein's pedophile network.