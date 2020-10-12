Following an investigation report published in the New York Times, the Pentagon, in 2017, admitted that they conducted a secret project named AATIP (Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program) to unravel the mysteries behind UFO sighting that happened in the US Naval bases.

Earlier this year, Pentagon officially released some UFO videos, and it made many people believe that alien existence on planet Earth is real. Even though President Donald Trump has never admitted the existence of aliens, his recent comments on America's military might have made many believe that he was actually threatening aliens.

Donald Trump's Comments on UFOs

In an interview on Sunday, Fox News host Maria Bartiromo asked Trump why the Department of Defense had set up a UFO task force. She also asked him whether he believes in the existence of UFOs.

"Well, I'm going to have to check on that. I mean, I've heard that. I heard that two days ago. So I'll check on that. I'll take a good, strong look at that," replied Trump.

Soon, he started talking about America's military might, which many social media users consider an indirect threat to aliens who are planning to invade planet Earth.

"I will tell you this, we now have created a military the likes of which we've never had before, in terms of equipment. The equipment that we have, the weapons that we have, and hopefully — hope to god we never have to use them. Russia, China, they're all envious of what we've had. All built in the USA, we've rebuilt it, $2.5trn. As far as the other question, I'll have to check on it. I heard about it two days ago actually," added Trump.

Trump and Roswell UFO Crash

This is not the first time that Trump is making crazy remarks about aliens. Recently, in a Father's Day-themed interview with his son Don Trump Junior on his YouTube channel, the president claimed that he knows several interesting things about the Roswell UFO crash.

The Roswell UFO crash happened in 1947, and initially, it was reported that an alien spacecraft crashlanded on Earth. But later, the US military revealed that it was a weather balloon, and eventually, the authorities admitted that the wreckage was the part of a top-secret atomic project.