President Biden Fiercely Defends Hunter Amid Republican Calls for Probe Into 'Crime Family'

President Joe Biden fiercely defended tainted son Hunter Biden on Friday, even as the US Justice Department is close to taking a call on whether to charge the first son following four-year-long investigations into his alleged business dealings.

"My son has done nothing wrong," Biden told MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle in a one-on-one interview. Hunter is facing an investigation into alleged tax violations and lying on a gun permit. "First of all my son has done nothing wrong. I trust him, I have faith in him ...And it impacts my presidency by making me feel proud of him," the president said.

Biden's outspoken defense of the scandalous first son came in the backdrop of Congressional Republicans demanding a more invasive investigation into the 'Biden crime family.'

Hunter has been in the eye of a storm ever since the scandalous story on his laptop broke, revealing the depraved life of the man who freely had drug and sex orgies.

The tell-tale evidence showed his serial affairs and lavish spending prostitutes, besides revealing the influence peddling he did using his father's name during his stint as the vice-president of Barack Obama. The laptop evidence went all the way to prove that Hunter was a close associate of Ukrainian and Chinese businessmen of questionable background.

Federal prosecutors are about to take a call on whether to charge Hunter with two misdemeanor counts for not filing taxes and another felony count of tax evasion.

Last week, the White House was on the defensive again when a whistleblower said the country's premier investigation agency and the Justice Department have a document in their possession that relates to a 'criminal scheme' involving the President.

The document in custody of the FBI and the Justice department pertains to exchange of money between the then-Vice President and a foreign national. The whistleblower alleges that the money changed hands in such a way as to influence government policy decisions.

Earlier last month, fresh documents reviewed by the Republican members of the House Oversight Committee revealed that more family members of President Joe Biden have benefited form the alleged influence peddling that happened during his term as the vice-president.

The panel's chairman, James Comer, said the Republicans have identified at least six members of the extended Biden family who were benefited by the shady deals. "We've now identified 6 additional members of Joe Biden's family who may have benefited from shady deals. This brings our total to 9," Comer said, according to the Daily Mail.

Reports said last month that numerous business associates of the younger Biden had visited the White House when Joe Biden was the vice-president. According to a Fox Digital expose, top associates of Hunter, including business partners and assistants, visited the White House more than 80 times during his father's term as the VP. This finding came even as President Biden continued to insist that he was completely ignorant about the business dealings of his tainted son Hunter.

Biden, who last week announced his decision to run for re-election in 2024, also defended his record as president. "I have acquired a hell of a lot of wisdom and know more than the vast majority of people .... And I'm more experienced than anybody that's ever run for the office. And I think I've proved myself to be honorable as well as also effective," he said.

Meanwhile, Hunter Biden had a meeting with US Attorney David Weiss last week, who is about to decide if they would go ahead with four charges against Hunter. These are related to tax crimes and a felony charge regarding his gun purchase.