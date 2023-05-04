Top Republicans Say Whistleblower Document Reveals Criminal Scheme Involving Jo Biden

In a bombshell revelation that puts Joe Biden in the docks, a whistleblower has said the country's premier investigation agency and the Justice Department have a document in their possession that relates to a criminal scheme involving the President.

The document in custody of the FBI and the Justice department pertains to exchange of money between the then-Vice President and a foreign national. The whistleblower alleges that the money changed hands in such a way as to influence government policy decisions, Fox News has reported.

'Sold Out United States'

"The American people need to know if President Biden sold out the United States of America to make money for himself ...Senator Grassley and I will seek the truth to ensure accountability for the American people." Comer said.

According to House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, the document includes a precise description of how the alleged criminal scheme was employed as well as its purpose.

The Republicans have issued a subpoena, Fox reported. "We believe the FBI possesses an unclassified internal document that includes very serious and detailed allegations implicating the current President of the United States," said Sen. Chuck Grassley. "What we don't know is what, if anything, the FBI has done to verify these claims or investigate further. The FBI's recent history of botching politically charged investigations demands close congressional oversight," he said.

FBI and AG Informed

The Republicans have formally informed the FBI Director and Attorney General Merrick Garland that there is legally protected and highly credible unclassified whistleblower disclosures that point to wrongdoing by Joe Biden.

"Based on those disclosures, it has come to our attention that the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) possess an unclassified FD-1023 form that describes an alleged criminal scheme involving then-Vice President Biden and a foreign national relating to the exchange of money for policy decisions," they said. They also said that, according to the whistleblower, the document includes a precise description of how the alleged criminal scheme was employed as well as its purpose.

Other Allegations

Earlier last month, fresh documents reviewed by the Republican members of the House Oversight Committee revealed that more family members of President Joe Biden have benefited form the alleged influence peddling that happened during his term as the vice-president.

The panel's chairman, James Comer, said the Republicans have identified at least six members of the extended Biden family who were benefited by the shady deals. "We've now identified 6 additional members of Joe Biden's family who may have benefited from shady deals. This brings our total to 9," Comer said, according to the Daily Mail.

Reports said last month that numerous business associates of the younger Biden had visited the White House when Joe Biden was the vice-president. According to a Fox Digital expose, top associates of Hunter, including business partners and assistants, visited the White House more than 80 times during his father's term as the VP. This finding came even as President Biden continued to insist that he was completely ignorant about the business dealings of his tainted son Hunter.