Positively Yours Episode 5 to Feature Love Triangle Between Jang Hui Won, Kang Du Jun, Cha Min Uk

Positively Yours episode 5 will air on Channel A on Saturday (January 31) at 10:30 PM KST. The chapter will feature a love triangle between Jang Hui Won, Kang Du Jun, and Cha Min Uk. According to the production team, the followers of this romantic comedy drama can look forward to significant changes in the relationship between Da Jun and Hui Won because of Min Uk.

Previously, Hui Won began to feel comfortable with Da Jun after spending quality time with him. Their relationship gradually changed from an employee and an employer to teammates. They began working together on a project while talking about the special care of the baby inside Hui Won's womb.

Unfortunately, the romantic relationship between Da Jun and Hui Won took an unexpected turn with the entry of Min Uk. Da Jun felt jealous whenever he saw Hui Won with Min Uk. Similarly, Min Uk felt insecure seeing Hui Won get close to Da Jun. After waiting for the first four episodes, viewers are eager to see the outcome of this love triangle.

The newly released stills show Hui Won in an awkward situation, watching Min Uk and Da Jun furiously glare at each other in an elevator. A photo shows Da Jun and Hui Won standing close to each other inside the elevator. The next image shows Da Jun furiously looking at Min Uk. In the third picture, the two men furiously glare at each other.

"A full-fledged love triangle will begin between Du Jun, Hui Won, and Min Uk. The presence of [Hui Won's] guy friend Min Uk will bring about significant changes in Du Jun's and Hui Won's emotions and maximize the tension of their romance. Please look forward to this week's episodes, which will deliver tension while also making viewers' hearts flutter," the production team teased.

People in Korea can watch the upcoming episode of this mini-series on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the K-drama with subtitles on online streaming platforms, like Netflix and Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of Positively Yours:

US - 9:30 AM

Canada - 9:30 AM

Australia - 11:30 PM

New Zealand - 1:30 PM

Japan - 10:30 PM

Mexico - 7:30 AM

Brazil - 10:30 AM

Saudi Arabia - 4:30 PM

India - 7:00 PM

Indonesia - 8:30 PM

Singapore - 9:30 PM

China - 9:30 PM

Europe - 3:30 PM

France - 3:30 PM

Spain - 3:30 PM

UK - 2:30 PM

South Africa - 3:30 PM

Philippines - 9:30 PM

Positively Yours is an ongoing romantic comedy drama based on a webtoon of the same name. It premiered on Channel A on Saturday (January 17) at 10:30 pm KST. The mini-series, starring Choi Jin Hyuk, Oh Yeon Seo, Hong Jong Hyun, and Kim Da Som, was one of the most anticipated television dramas to premiere in January. Korean drama lovers and Manhwa fans had high expectations from the show.

The mini-series revolves around the complicated relationship between a man and a woman. The duo wanted to enjoy their single lives and never get married. But their lives take an unexpected turn after a one-night stand. Screenwriter So Hae Won wrote the script for this mini-series, and Kim Jin Seong directed it.

The drama stars Choi Jin Hyuk as Kang Doo Joon, the next heir of Taehan Group. Oh Yeon Seo plays Jang Hee Won, an ambitious and career-driven woman. Hong Jong Hyun appears as Cha Min Uk, Hee Won's dependable long-time friend. Dasom features Hwang Mi Ran, Hee Won's best friend.

The other cast members in the drama are Kim Ki Doo as Secretary Go, Du Jun's friend and right-hand man; Son Byung Ho as Du Jun's father Kang Chan Gil; Kim Sun Kyung as Du Jun's mother Han Sook Hee; Jang Yeo Bin as Du Jun's niece Kang Se Hyun; and Baek Eun Hye as Du Jun's sister-in-law Han Jung Eum.

The mini-series also shows Kim Soo Jin as Hui Won's mother Lee Sun Jung, Jung Soo Young as Team Leader Bang, Kwon Hyuk Bum as Manager Na, Shin Soo Jung as Assistant Manager Choi, and Kim Tae Won as Kim Tak Soo.