No Tail to Tell Episode 6 to Feature Miraculous Collaboration Between Eun Ho, Kang Si Yeol, Eight-Tailed Fox

No Tail to Tell episode 6 will air on SBS TV on Saturday (January 31) at 9:50 PM KST. The fantasy romance drama, starring Kim Hye Yoon and Lomon, will feature a miraculous collaboration between Eun Ho, Kang Si Yeol, and the eight-tailed fox. According to the production team, the eight-tailed fox will come up with a clever idea to change both Eun Ho and Si Yeol's fates.

Previously, Eun Ho and Si Yeol went to Seoraksan again in hopes of meeting the nine-tailed fox. Eun Ho took the most complicated trail to get stranded in the mountains. She tried to increase their chances of meeting the nine-tailed fox as soon as possible. They finally met the mystery woman who has been staying in the mountains for several centuries.

Eun Ho excitedly approached the mystery woman, experiencing a complicated mix of emotions upon seeing her face. Eun Ho realised that the mystery is not her sister, though she looks exactly like her. She confronted the higher authorities for taking advantage of her feelings. Later, Si Yeol and the mystery woman took Eun Ho to a comfortable place.

Though the mystery woman was excited to help the duo, she couldn't do much for them. When Eun Ho confronted her about the weak powers, the mystery woman revealed that she is an eight-tailed fox, not a nine-tailed fox. Furious Eun Ho scolded the mystery woman and left the place early in the morning with Si Yeol. When the duo reached his home, Hyun Woo Seok was waiting for them. He requested Si Yeol to give him at least a week to change everything.

Si Yeol and Eun Ho were calmly listening to Woo Seok when the eight-tailed fox appeared in front of them. She requested Eun Ho to help her become a human. The eight-tailed fox also promised Eun Ho that she would do anything for them. Woo Seok was quietly listening to everything he was saying. After watching the unexpected cliffhanger, the followers of this mystery romance drama are curiously waiting to see what lies ahead for Eun Ho and Si Yeol.

Eun Ho, Kang Si Yeol, and the eight-tailed fox will put their fates on the line in the upcoming episode of this fantasy romance drama starring Kim Hye Yoon and Lomon. The newly released stills show Eun Ho and Si Yeol at an amusement park with the eight-tailed fox. A photo shows the eight-tailed fox excitedly waving her hands while waiting to enjoy a ride. Another image captures Eun Ho's displeased expression as she watches the eight-tailed fox get all excited. The producers have revealed that the eight-tailed fox will share a clever plan to help Eun Ho and Si Yeol.

"In Episode 6, which airs today, the eight-tailed fox comes up with a clever idea to return Eun Ho, who has become human, and Kang Si Yeol, whose fate has been swapped, back to their original states. [Her plan] is to become a gumiho, then swap fates with Eun Ho. Please keep an eye on the miraculous collaboration between Eun Ho, Kang Si Yeol, and the eight-tailed fox, who will put their fates on the line to forge an alliance," the production team teased.

People in Korea can watch the next episode of No Tail to Tell on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other countries, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the historical fantasy romance drama on various online streaming platforms, such as Netflix.

Here are the International Air Timings of No Tail to Tell:

US - 7:50 AM

Canada - 7:50 AM

Australia - 11:20 PM

New Zealand - 1:50 AM

Japan - 9:50 PM

Mexico - 6:50 AM

Brazil - 9:50 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:50 PM

India - 6:20 PM

Indonesia - 7:50 PM

Singapore - 8:50 PM

China - 8:50 PM

Europe - 1:50 PM

France - 1:50 PM

Spain - 1:50 PM

UK - 12:50 PM

South Africa - 2:50 PM

Philippines - 8:50 PM

No Tail to Tell premiered on SBS TV on Friday (January 16) at 9:50 PM KST. It features actress Kim Hye Yoon as Eun Ho, a nine-tailed fox who transforms into a human after getting entangled with globally famous soccer star Kang Si Yeol (portrayed by Lomon). Screenwriter Park Chan Young wrote the script with Jo Ah Young. Kim Jung Kwon directed the mini-series.

The supporting cast includes Lee Si Woo as nine-tailed fox Geum Ho, Kim Tae Woo as shaman Jang Do Cheol, Choi Seung Yoon as Lee Yoon, an arrogant and wealthy fourth-generation heir of Geumsu Group, Joo Jin Mo as Pagun, Jang Dong Joo as Hyun Woo Seok, a former National Soccer player, Lee Seung Joon as Hyun Sang Chul, Woo Seok's father, Cha Mi Kyung as Kim Bok Soon, Si Yeol's grandmother, and Hong Soo Hyun as Hong Yeon Su, Si Yeol's agent for nine years.