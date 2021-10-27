Fact Check: Covid Vaccine Contains 'Aluminum Parasites'; Eggs Hatch Into Tentacled Parasite Inside Humans

A claim suggesting the presence of Aluminum parasites in the Covid-19 vaccine has gone viral on social media. However, the claim based on the findings of Polish Geologist Franc Zalewski hasn't been verified by independent experts or scientists.

The Covid 19 vaccine has remained embroiled in baseless conspiracy theories ever since they were rolled out in January this year. Earlier, a hoax claiming that vaccine will alter the human DNA of those taking the jab had also gone viral.

Aluminium Parasites Eggs Became Active After Coming in Contact With Graphene

The latest buzz around the vaccine containing aluminium parasite or metallic nanobot surfaced after the same was discussed during a recent episode of the Stew Peters podcast. The podcast titled, "Jab: Scientist Discovers Hatching Eggs, Parasites Birthed After Injection" was aired on October 15.

"This seems really scary. A polish scientist looking into the secret "vaccine" recipe made horrific discoveries! Maybe we know why Ivermectin is working!" read the description of the video.

According to Lead Stories, a fact-checking website, apart from the show's host, it also featured Dr Ruby Jane. The duo spoke at length about Zalewski's claims revealing that he examined multiple vaccines before finding the presence of parasites made of aluminium.

"It's made of aluminum, he says, carbon and bromine, when he analyzed them chemically, these, these parasite-looking objects. He said it had a head, and three tails and the interesting part of his finding another interesting part is that the proportion of the size of this is that the head is about 1/10 of the length of the three tails. ... When he took the these eggs which were dormant he said quiet sometimes very difficult to see in the in the sample, he, when he matched it up or physically put it in contact with what he called graphite tape, which is a which is a chemically of, you know, graphene. He said the eggs became very active... and grew withing a course of four days and they multiply," Jane said during the show.

Here is the Truth

Earlier, Zalewski, in a Polish-language video, revealed a number of microscopic images claiming that an aluminum-based life form was found in a vial of Pfizer's Comirnaty COVID vaccine.

Debunking the claim, Lead Stories reported that the Food & Drug Administration has called the claim as "completely false" and not supported by the lab-verified ingredient lists required for approval of new medicines.

"The FDA's process of approving new medicines includes certification of ingredients and manufacturing quality control. These claims are completely false. The FDA authorised and approved COVID-19 vaccines do not contain any of the articles/materials in this allegation," FDA spokesperson Alison Hunt stated in a communique to the outlet.

"No scientist operating within the relevant fields of expertise (vaccinology, virology, microbiology) has documented the existence of parasites or microbes made of aluminum, in vaccines or elsewhere," the outlet claimed.