Pope Francis In Critical Condition after Respiratory Crisis and Has Received Blood Transfusions, Vatican Says

Pope Francis was in serious condition on Saturday following a respiratory emergency that required oxygen therapy, according to the Vatican. The 88-year-old pontiff has been hospitalized for a week due to a severe lung infection. In an update today, the Vatican said that he also underwent blood transfusions after tests indicated a condition linked to anemia.

"The Holy Father continues to be alert and spent the day in an armchair although in more pain than yesterday. At the moment the prognosis is reserved," the Vatican said in a statement. A Vatican spokesman informed reporters that the Pope had a restful night. He will stay under medical supervision for another week.

Pope Still Unwell

Earlier, doctors said that Pope Francis was battling pneumonia along with a complicated respiratory infection, describing his condition as unstable. They said that he would need to remain bedridden for at least another week.

His medical team at Rome's Gemelli Hospital, which includes a cardiologist and an infectious disease specialist, confirmed that there were no indications of sepsis and that he was responding to the prescribed treatment.

"He is not out of danger," warned his personal physician, Dr. Luigi Carbone. "So like all fragile patients I say they are always on the golden scale: In other words, it takes very little to become unbalanced."

Doctors have asked Pope Francis to rest and have prescribed cortisone, antibiotics, and supplemental oxygen. Carbone noted that despite his illness, Francis remains dedicated to his duties, prioritizing his mission over his health.

However, sepsis is still a potential risk, as bacteria from the lungs could enter the bloodstream, potentially causing organ failure and death.

Doctors acknowledged that Francis is aware his condition is deteriorating.

Meanwhile, despite his hospitalization, the Vatican proceeded with its Holy Year celebrations over the weekend.

Critical Care being Given

Pope Francis, who has a chronic lung condition, was admitted to Gemelli Hospital on February 14 after a week-long struggle with bronchitis took a turn for the worse. Doctors initially identified a complex respiratory infection caused by a mix of viral, bacterial, and fungal agents, followed by the development of pneumonia in both lungs.

They prescribed complete rest along with a combination of cortisone, antibiotics, and supplemental oxygen as needed.

Carbone, who coordinated the Pope's care at the Vatican alongside his personal nurse, Massimiliano Strappetti, revealed that Francis insisted on remaining at the Vatican to fulfill both official and private duties, despite being unwell.

Before his hospitalization, he was under the care of a cardiologist and an infectious disease specialist in addition to his personal medical team.

Dr. Sergio Alfieri, head of medicine and surgery at Rome's Gemelli Hospital, warned that the greatest risk to Francis is the possibility of bacteria from his respiratory system entering his bloodstream, which could lead to sepsis— a life-threatening condition that may result in organ failure and death.

The Vatican announced that the organizer will lead Sunday's Mass on behalf of the Pope.

"Look, even though he's not [physically] here, we know he's here," said Luis Arnaldo Lopez Quirindongo, a deacon from Ponce, Puerto Rico, who was at the Vatican Saturday for the Jubilee celebration.

"He's recovering, but he's in our hearts and is accompanying us because our prayers and his go together." Francis' recovery will be gradual, and he will continue to live with chronic respiratory issues.