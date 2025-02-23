Former Malaysian PM Ismail Sabri in Stable Condition and Fully Conscious after being Rushed to Hospital

Former Malaysian prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who was rushed to hospital after being discovered unconscious earlier on Saturday, February 22, is now in stable condition.

According to his assistant, Azran Fitri Rahim, Datuk Seri Ismail fainted at home about 2:30 am as a result of hypertension, commonly known as high blood pressure.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, he said, "Thank God, his condition stabilised this afternoon and he is fully conscious. However, he still requires close monitoring by doctors at a hospital in Damansara."

"Doctors have also advised that he should not receive visitors for now until he fully recovers," he added. The 65-year-old former prime minister can only be visited by close family members, he noted.

He further added, "Thank you to everyone who prayed for him to recover."

Earlier the same day, another aide, Yuri Azhar Mazlan, said on Facebook, "Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri has been rushed to the Sunway Medical Centre Kota Damansara at 2.30 am today." He had attached a picture of Datuk Seri Ismail resting in a hospital bed along with the post.

The Bera MP served from August 2021 to November 2022 as the ninth prime minister of Malaysia. From 2018 to 2023, he served as Umno's vice president as well.