Who Is Yolanda Marodi? Cops Hunt for Wife of Murdered California Fire Captain Rebecca Marodi as Chilling New Details Emerge

The wife of California Fire Captain Rebecca Marodi has been named as a suspect in her brtal murder. Marodi, 49, was found in an unconscious state with multiple stab wounds and profusely bleeding inside her Ramona home at around 8:58 p.m. on Monday. Just weeks earlier, Marodi had bravely fought the destructive Eaton Fire.

Emergency responders desperately tried life-saving measures on her, but Marodi did not survive and was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators suspect that Marodi was brutally stabbed to her death by someone she knew quite well, although they are yet to name a suspect. Cops said that an investigation is on and more will be revealed.

Wife on the Run after Murder

The San Diego Sheriff's Office identified 53-year-old Yolanda Marodi as the prime suspect in her wife's murder on Thursday afternoon, warning that she remains at large. Adding to the shock, it was revealed that she had previously been guilty of felony voluntary manslaughter for a killing in 2000.

According to court records obtained by CBS 8, she was sentenced to prison in 2004 for an unspecified period, and the case involved the use of a "dangerous or deadly weapon."

"In a significant development, Sheriff's Homicide detectives have identified a suspect in this case. The suspect is Yolanda Marodi, also known as Yolanda Olenjniczak," the sheriff's office said.

"Olenjniczak is described as 5'2" tall, weighing 166 lbs, with brown hair, and is 53 years old. Olenjniczak's current location is unknown.

"The motivation and circumstances surrounding this homicide remain under investigation as detectives work diligently to gather more information and establish a comprehensive understanding of the case."

The Medical Examiner's Office conducted an autopsy and determined that the cause of death was multiple stab wounds or sharp force injuries, officially ruling it a homicide.

The couple appear to have been together since at least 2022, when Yolanda posted an Instagram photo announcing their engagement.

"No words can express the joy and profound happiness and gratitude that I experience every day that I spend by her side, and soon I'll get to call her my wife," Yolanda said at the time.

"I'm so blessed to have this amazing woman love me unconditionally. I love you @beck_marodi, you make my life complete."

Investigation Far from Over

The early investigation indicated that Marodi's killer was someone familiar to her. "Investigators suspect that the victim knew the perpetrator and are treating this case as a potential domestic violence incident," said the San Diego Sheriff's Office.

"Currently, the motivation and circumstances surrounding the homicide remain unclear, and detectives are diligently gathering more information to establish the facts of the case."

Marodi dedicated over three decades to Cal Fire and had been preparing for retirement this year, according to KABC. However, she was killed just months before her retirement.

"Her passing is a profound loss to her family, friends and all who had the privilege of working alongside her," Cal Fire said.

"Beyond her operational assignments, Captain Marodi was deeply involved in Peer Support and Hazmat, always prioritizing the well-being of her colleagues. Her legacy of mentorship, service and dedication will be felt for years to come."

Marodi was among the thousands of firefighters who fought the devastating Eaton Fire in January. She appeared in social media posts showing crews battling the inferno and even shared videos of herself extinguishing the flames.

The Eaton Fire, which erupted on January 7, claimed at least 17 lives, scorched 14,000 acres, and destroyed 9,418 structures while damaging another 1,073, according to NBC Los Angeles.