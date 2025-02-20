Vatican on High Alert: Reports Claim Pope's Funeral Is Being Rehearsed Amid Health Fears

The Vatican is reportedly making preparations for Pope Francis' funeral as concerns over his health intensify. According to Swiss newspaper Blick, the Swiss Guard, responsible for the Pope's security, has been placed under strict curfew while rehearsing for the pontiff's potential passing. The 88-year-old leader of the Catholic Church has allegedly told close aides that he "might not make it this time."

Pope Francis was rushed to Rome's Gemelli Hospital last Friday after experiencing severe chest pain. Reports indicate that he had resisted medical attention for several days before finally agreeing to leave the Vatican. Doctors later diagnosed him with a "complex" respiratory infection, which includes pneumonia and asthmatic bronchitis. Medical professionals have since placed him on a cortisone antibiotic treatment.

The Vatican officially confirmed his pneumonia diagnosis on Tuesday, stating that his condition remains serious. "Laboratory tests, chest X-ray, and the Holy Father's clinical condition continue to present a complex picture," a Vatican spokesperson said. The Pope's health is of particular concern because he had part of his lung removed years ago, making him more vulnerable to respiratory infections.

Italian Cardinal Angelo Comastri, a close associate of Pope Francis, addressed the situation during a broadcast on Rai, Italy's national television network. "Francis is very calm. His helm is in the hands of the Lord," Comastri stated. However, despite the Pope's composed demeanor, sources suggest the Vatican is preparing for all possible outcomes, including his funeral.

Reports indicate that in recent weeks, Pope Francis has been working to finalize key matters within the Church. His actions suggest an effort to secure his legacy and ensure stability during a politically sensitive time for the Catholic Church. The Vatican has canceled or postponed several scheduled appearances, keeping the Pope under strict medical supervision.

While there has been no official confirmation of funeral rehearsals, the increased security measures and restrictions on the Swiss Guard indicate that contingency plans may already be in motion. The Catholic world is now closely monitoring the situation as speculation about the Pope's health continues to grow.

If the worst happens, Pope Francis' passing would mark a significant moment in history. As the first Pope from the Americas and a leader known for his progressive approach, his tenure has been defined by efforts to modernize the Church and address global humanitarian issues. His potential departure raises questions about the future direction of the Vatican and its leadership.

For now, the world watches as Pope Francis battles his illness, with millions of Catholics praying for his recovery.