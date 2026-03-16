Conan O'Brien opens Oscars with jokes referencing politics and media.

Ryan Coogler's Sinners leads nominations but wins four awards.

Best Live Action Short Film category ends in rare tie.

Warner Bros. dominates ceremony with 11 Oscars across three films.

Conan O Brien began the 98 th Academy Awards with what he claimed he had said would be no grossly political monologue. It was. Instead he focused on Trump policies, streaming economy and culture war without opening a sentence with the name of the president.

He quipped that the people who may not be satisfied with political content at the Oscars could tune to another program run by Kid Rock. He made fun of Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos who went to a cinema ceremony.

Another aspect that O'Brien mentioned with much laughter was that the Melania Trump documentary could not be included in the awards this year because it was not even released. Oh, he will be furious that his wife will not be nominated this, he said.

A late comment stingingly in his turn on the stage went to documentary filmmakers, James Jimmy Kimmel, complimenting them on their work in nations where they occur, that do not believe in free speech. However it was meant that those who won big kept their comments mum and focused on global unity.

Trying to become a little more serious, O'Brien informed the audience that everyone in the world right now has been made most too well aware these are extremely chaotic, frightening times. It is in such situations that I think that the Oscars are especially resonant.

Sinners Broke a Record It Also Failed to Break

Sinners by Ryan Coogler has attracted 16 Oscar nominations, making it the highest in the history of the Academy in 98 years. It left with four. It is quite an impressive haul by any standards: Best Actor Michael B. Jordan, Best Original Screenplay Coogler, Best Cinematography Autumn Durald Arkapaw (the first female winner in that category) and Best Original Score Ludwig Goransson.

But according to the precedent the nominations it has failed to follow, this night also underscored that being sweeping at the nominations stage does not mean one will sweep at the Oscars stage. There was no real chance of the record of the number of wins being the 11th that Ben-Hur, Titanic and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King share.

Also Read: One Battle After Another Wins Best Picture at 98th Oscars; Sinners and Hamnet Also Triumph

Sharpest Opera Joke- Conan O Brien Had the Night

The pre-ceremony talk was dominated by the deterioration of Timothee Chalamet by Michael B. Jordan. In February, Chalamet was a subject of a small cultural movement after he disparaged opera and ballet in an interview.

O'Brien, as usual, solved it without emotion: "There is great security to-night. I hear there are fears of being attacked by the opera and ballet fraternity. Attending opera singer Ana Maria Martinez told Reuters that she was appreciative of the accidental promotion by Chalamet.

An Existential Documentary Storytelling Short

It resulted in the first tie in Oscar history, in Best Live Action Short Film. Presenter Kumail Nanjiani unveiled the envelope and presented the news with just restrained confusion: "It is a tie. I'm not joking. It's actually a tie. So everyone calm down.

We're gonna get through this. Focus up." The surrealist thriller Two People Exchanging Saliva and the bar-room drama The Singers won together, coming to the stage in order. In the documentary short category, the final wood in the history of the Oscar was in 2013.

The Avengers Reunion No One Saw Coming

Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans, both rejoining the Marvel Cinematic Universe later this year in Avengers: Doomsday, interacted and heralded together the screenplay awards. Evans also remembered how it was almost 14 years since the first Avengers had been released.

The unpublicized announcement of the pairing was one of the loudest responses of the audience of the night. The two screenplay awards went to the most winning films of the night, Paul Thomas Anderson in the category of One Battle After Another ( Adapted ) and an Original category awarded to Ryan Coogler in the category Sinners.

Greatest Night Before a Possible Sale of Warner Bros

Warner Bros. had capped off the night with 11 Oscars in three movies One Battle After Another, Sinners and Weapons. It was the most award winning night in the history of the studio.

This did not pass unnoticed by those present in the room: the current acquisition target of Paramount Skydance chief David Ellison is reportedly looking to buy Warner Bros., and has reportedly paid Netflix a significant sum more than the competitor. Mumtalakat fund is the owner of the reigning champions of the studio McLaren.

Also Read: Jessie Buckley Becomes First Irish Actress to Win Best Actress Oscar for Hamnet

It also has another major franchise partner which is Aramco that sponsors Aston Martin. One night none of that was any matter. The defiantly established studio that created the best back catalogue in Hollywood was a wake up call to all of us on the reasons why it remains as important as ever.