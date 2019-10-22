Pokémon GO became a worldwide phenomenon when it released in 2016 and has held its place on the list of highest-grossing games on iOS and Android ever since.

Now, the augmented reality game is taking things to the next level by adding support for online multiplayer battles. On Monday, Niantic announced that Pokémon GO will feature a new multiplayer battle mode called Go Battle League, which allows players to put their battle skills to the test and duke it out with each other through online competitions.

While only a handful of details were announced, what we do know is that the new Go Battle League feature will build on the existing Trainer Battles and pit you against a random opponent from across the globe using a matchmaking and ranking system.

The mobile game currently has Trainer Battles which only lets players fight against other trainers locally, with the exception of playing against your friends (irrespective of their location) if they are in your Ultra or Best Friends List.

It seems like players will have to do some walking around in order to earn credits which can be then be used to gain access to the league instead of just sitting at home and battling all day.

"GO Battle League will encourage players to get out and explore the world with Pokémon," Niantic said in its blog post. "Trainers will be able to walk in order to earn entry into the GO Battle League, then battle opponents from around the globe through an online matching system and rise in the ranks of the league."

It took more than two years for Niantic to add Trainer Battles to Pokémon GO, and even when it did, it lacked the competitive element that players wanted. The new player-vs-player battle system is a feature that fans have been requesting for quite some time and it's good to know that Niantic is listening to them.

The Go Battle League mode is slated to arrive in 2020. Niantic said that more information on the upcoming feature will be available in a special Dev Insights video that will be coming our way soon.