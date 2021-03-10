Piers Morgan Storms Off GMB After Co-Presenter Slams Him For Constantly Criticizing Meghan Markle [VIDEO]

Piers Morgan walked off the set of Good Morning Britain in the middle of a segment on Tuesday after co-presenter Alex Beresford condemned his incessant criticism of Meghan Markle.

Morgan, 55, slammed Markle and Prince Harry following their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey on Sunday. From accusing the royal family of racism to Harry being financially cut off by his father and Markle having suicidal thoughts, the interview largely focused on how they were treated by members of the royal family.

Morgan, a longtime critic of the couple, called the two-hour interview "an absolutely disgraceful betrayal of The Queen and the royal family" on Twitter. "I expect all this vile destructive self-serving nonsense from Meghan Markle - but for Harry to let her take down his family and the Monarchy like this is shameful," he added.

Morgan continued to rip Markle on Monday's episode of GMB, saying he didn't believe a word she said. The segment drew widespread criticism on social media with users calling on ITV to sack the presenter.

'Okay I'm Done With This'

On Tuesday's episode of GMB, Beresford condemned Morgan for constantly disparaging Markle over a personal relationship gone sour.

"I understand that you don't like Meghan Markle. You've made it so clear a number of times on this program, and I understand that you had a personal relationship with Meghan Markle and she cut you off," Beresford said. "Has she said anything about you after she cut you off? She's entitled to cut you off if she wants to. And yet you continue to trash her."

At this point, Morgan stands up and walks away from the Good Morning Britain set, saying: "Okay, I'm done with this."

"Do you know what? That's pathetic," Beresford says as Morgan makes his way off the set. "This is absolutely diabolical behaviour. I'm sorry, but Piers spouts off on a regular basis and we all have to sit there and listen – 6.30 to 7 o'clock yesterday was incredibly hard to watch."

Watch the clip below:

Morgan later tweeted that he was "annoyed" so went to cool off a little but before returning to "finish the discussion."

Morgan Claimed Markle 'Ghosted' Her

In a 2018 Daily Mail column, Morgan said he was "ghosted" by the Duchess of Sussex after they became friends in 2015. Their friendship started off by following each other on Twitter and they continued to correspond with each other on a regular basis, leading him to believe they were friends.

In 2016, they met for drinks when she was in London and later that night she went out on a date with the man who would become her husband. "She met Prince Harry at the dinner that night, went on a solo date with him the next night, and I never heard from her again," Morgan wrote. "Not a word. I'd been ghosted."

Since the column, Morgan has ripped Markle relentlessly, claiming she used him to advance her career. The former "Suits" star, however, has never responded to his claims.