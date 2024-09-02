Phylicia Carson: Married Mom-of-Six Police Officer Killed During High-Speed Chase in Missouri as Tributes Pour In

A married mother of six, who worked as a police officer in the Ozarks, was killed during a high-speed chase on Missouri highways early Saturday morning. Phylicia Carson, 33, was on patrol shortly before 1:20 a.m. when she spotted a vehicle speeding along US 54 near Passover Road, according to Osage Beach Police Chief Todd Davis.

She then activated her lights and tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the unidentified driver took off at high speed, as reported by Fox 2 Now. While Carson was pursuing the suspect, her patrol car began to skid, causing her to veer off the road and crash into a tree, according to reports.

Tragic Death

The vehicle caught fire, and Carson—who had only joined the police department last year—tragically died in the crash, Davis said. Meanwhile, the suspect crashed his vehicle a few minutes later on State Highway A and was arrested.

He could potentially face felony charges for evading a traffic stop under the state's new Valentine's Law, according to Camden County Prosecuting Attorney Richelle Grosvenor.

"Rest assured, your Camden County Prosecutor's Office is going to review the facts," she told Ozarks First.

"We are going to charge appropriately and we are going to pursue this with the resources that we have."

Over the weekend, the Osage Police Department and local community came together to pay tribute to the fallen officer.

Department staff shared that her favorite color was pink, so to pay tribute to Carson, members of the public visited the police station on Saturday to leave pink flowers on a police cruiser.

Her death was the first line-of-duty death for the police department in 30 years, as reported by KY3.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson shared his condolences in the aftermath of the tragedy, saying he and his wife "lift up her family and the Osage Beach community in our prayers."

"Officer Carson will not be forgotten," he wrote on X.

Tributes Pour In

Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe also said that he and his wife " extend our heartfelt condolences to Officer Carson's husband, their six children and fellow officers.

"We must remember those in law enforcement who courageously serve their communities, despite the threats they face," he wrote.

"May Officer Carson never be forgotten."

Others remembered Carson as a devoted mother and loving wife to her husband, Grant. "Phylicia Carson has always been one of those women who inspire you for the person that she has been... God-loving, momma bear, funny, outspoken [and a] ball of joy," Cira Clement Monnig wrote on Facebook.

"My heart is broken for her, Grant Carson and their kids that she absolutely lived for.

"Please lift this family up and ask God to wrap them in peace."

Summer Trowbridge shared that she met Carson a few months ago, and they quickly became close friends.

"Daily she would send me Snapchat videos of her talking about her shift or her off-duty days, she would take about how proud she was of her children's achievements or her husband's as well," Trowbridge wrote.

"She would always make the room light up with her laughter or jokes," she continued. "When you're upset, she was very [good] at making you feel better. "I'm blessed to have gotten to know her for the time that I did,' Trowbridge concluded.

"She will be missed, loved and never forgotten."