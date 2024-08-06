Anthony Ammirati: French Pole Vaulter Whose Manhood Prevented Him from winning Olympic Medal Offered $250K from Adult Website

French pole vaulter Anthony Ammirati failed to win a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, but he could earn $250,000. The 21-year-old, who went viral after failing to clear the crossbar due to an unfortunate mishap involving his bulge, has been offered a substantial $250,000 to display his manhood on an adult website, according to TMZ.

The pornographic website CamSoda has offered a quarter-million dollars after millions viewed the viral clip of Ammirati's manhood hitting the bar as he desperately tried to clear it with the rest of his body. Ammirati's now-famous attempt occurred at a height of 5.70 meters, and he was visibly upset about missing the clearance.

Failure Works Wonders

CamSoda Vice President Daryn Parker reportedly sent Ammirati an offer letter detailing the deal, stating, "If it were up to me, I'd award you for what everyone else saw: your talent below the belt."

"As a lover of crotch-centric activities," Parker went on, per the outlet, "I'd love to offer you up to $250,000 in exchange for a 60-minute webcam show in which you show off your goods, minus the crossbar, of course."

According to TMZ, Parker assured Ammirati that he wouldn't need to worry about his compression shorts failing.

During Saturday's track and field events, Ammirati launched himself into the air and appeared to clear the 5.70m bar. However, his package, accentuated by his tight uniform, hit the bar on his descent, causing it to fall along with him.

Fans had a field day with the mishap on social media, jokingly posting comments like, "Oh, he brought that baguette to the games," "When big d–k energy has an actual big d–k," and "The one time in your life you wish your pen15 was smaller."

Another person predicted, "He's going to leave these Olympics with more ladies' phone numbers than medals!"

Ammirati Disappointed with Performance

Despite the online buzz, Ammirati was understandably upset about not making it to the finals, finishing in 12th place, especially after winning gold at the World Athletics U20 Championships in 2022.

"It's a big disappointment," he told the French Athletics Federation, according to an English translation of his remarks.

"I'm a bit gutted because I didn't miss anything on the third attempt at 5.70m," he continued. "What I did miss was a bit of jumping in training to fine-tune the settings. Just a technical session."

Ammirati, who had been dealing with injuries leading up to the qualifying track and field event, felt "100 percent physically" before his attempt but admitted he "was missing a bit in the pole vault."

"The conditions were good. It's the first time I've started a competition without any stress," he explained. "As I was a total outsider, I only had one goal: to interact with the audience. I was almost there."