Raygun Breaks Her Silence for the First Time Since Olympic Games Disaster as Breakdancer Says 'Please Stop'

Under-fire Olympian Rachael "Raygun" Gunn spoke out for the first time on Thursday as the backlash over her controversial Paris Games performance continues to grow. Raygun said that she has been heartbroken by the "pretty devastating" online hate she has faced since her breakdancing routine in Paris, where she was mocked for imitating a kangaroo and a snake.

Since the closing ceremony, the 36-year-old university lecturer has kept a low profile by going on holiday with her husband and coach, Samuel Free, rather than returning to Australia with other Olympians. However, on Thursday, Raygun reappeared to address her performance, the backlash it sparked, and the "misinformation" that has been circulating.

Explaining Her Side of the Story

"Hi everyone, Raygun here. I just want to start by thanking all the people who have supported me, I really appreciate the positivity and I'm glad I was able to bring some joy into your lives, that's what I hoped," Gunn began.

"I didn't realize that that would also open the door to so much hate, which ​has frankly​ ​been pretty devastating.​ While I went out there and I had fun, I did take it very seriously. I worked my butt off preparing for the Olympics and I gave my all, truly. I'm honored to have been a part of the Australian Olympic team and to be part of breaking's Olympic debut. What the other athletes have achieved has just been phenomenal."

Gunn then spoke about the "allegations and misinformation circulating" following her heavily criticized performance, including an online petition that the Australian Olympic Committee has since condemned.

"I'd like to ask everyone to please refer to the recent statement made by the AOC, as well as the posts on the Ausbreaking Instagram page, as well as the WDSF Breaking for Gold page," said Gunn.

"Bit of a fun fact for you, there are actually no points in breaking. If you want to see how the judges thought I compared to my opponents, you can actually see the comparison percentages across the five criteria on Olympics.com."

Pleading with the Media

Gunn, who plans to enjoy some "pre-planned downtime" in Europe, also asked the media to "please stop harassing" her loved ones, the Australian breaking community, and others involved.

"Everyone has been through a lot as a result of this so I ask you to please respect their privacy," she said. "I'll be happy to answer more questions on my return to Australia."

Gunn, who showcased a series of unusual moves at the Olympics and was later mocked on late-night TV, has received backing from the AOC in response to an online petition that boldly "called for a full investigation into the selection process."

"It is disgraceful that these falsehoods concocted by an anonymous person can be published in this way," Matt Carroll, the chief executive officer of the AOC, said in a statement. "It amounts to bullying and harassment and is defamatory. We are demanding that it be removed from the site immediately. No athlete who has represented their country at the Olympic Games should be treated in this way... "

Members of Gunn's family have also responded to the controversy, with her father-in-law, Andrew Free, who is the father of her husband, Samuel, criticizing the judges for their evaluation of her Olympic routine.

"It was a pretty stacked competition and the judges were clearly looking for a certain style of breaking which is not Rachael's," Free wrote on Facebook, per reports.