Phoenix Rising on HBO: When and How Evan Rachel Wood's Proposed Bill - 'The Phoenix Act' Became a Law?

Evan Rachel Wood has exposed Marilyn Manson in a new HBO documentary titled Phoenix Rising, in which she has spoked out against the American singer-songwriter and detailing her allegations that he groomed her as a teenager and was abusive toward her in their relationship. Wood has also responded to Manson's defamation lawsuit and appeared on Good Morning America where she discussed her new documentary Phoenix Rising and also publicly stated that she would be standing by her sexual assault allegations.

In the documentary Wood and her family speaks on her relationship with Manson who is also known as Brian Warner, including other women who also claim the singer had abused them. However, Manson has denied all allegations made against him by the Westworld actor, and has filed a defamation case against Wood earlier this year.

The series Phoenix Rising also showcases Wood's part in creating and turning The Phoenix Act into a law. Reports suggest that a non-profit organization created by Wood and a team of survivors were involved in introducing The Phoenix Act to help stop the cycle of domestic violence.

When and How Evan Rachel Wood's Proposed Bill - 'The Phoenix Act' Became a Law?

In April 2019, Wood proposed the bill, also called The Phoenix Act and testified in front of the California State Senate.The bill was petitioned seeking extension of the statute of limitations for sexual assault survivors from 2 to 4 years to 10 years in case of undeniable evidence that the assault took place, or if there are three or more people accusing a single perpetrator, according to Newsweek report.

The bill was passed unanimously in the state of California and Governor Gavin Newsom passed The Phoenix Act into law on January 1, 2020. When the Phoenix Act was passed into law, the statue of limitations for sexual assault survivors was extended up to five years, instead of Wood's initial proposition.

When will Phoenix Rising air on HBO?

The two-part documentary series titled Phoenix Rising will be aired on HBO over two nights. The first part will air on March 15 (Tuesday) and the second or final part will be aired on March 16 (Wednesday).