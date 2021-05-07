Did Gu Hye Sun Forgive Ahn Jae Hyun's Wrongdoings? Actress Sues YouTuber Over 'Cheating Documents'

Gu Hye Sun took to Instagram to clear misunderstandings about various things. She also referred to Ahn Jae Hyun and said that she has forgiven everything. She also explained about the document that she obtained as a proof of Ahn Jae Hyun cheating on her.

Gu Hye Sun's legal representative confirmed that the actress will file a defamation case against YoutTube reporter Lee Jin Ho. She has accused Lee Jin Ho of defaming her by spreading false rumors about her by claiming that she was lying.

Lee Jin Ho had released a video on his YouTube channel on May 3 alleging that he had hands on the original document that claimed that actor Ahn Jae Hyun had demonstrated cheating behavior with another actress during an outing involving various drama cast members. He had said that the document contained false information and was not valid in court.

Gu Hye Sun's legal representatives took the issue seriously and got back at Lee Jin Ho by saying that the original document was in the actress' hands. Accordingly the document was signed on April 28, 2020 and had the information about Ahn Jae Hyun's behaviour during the above said outing with another actress. The actress' representatives confirmed that the document was legitimate and said that a legal case will be filed against the YouTube reporter.

A Different Perspective

Expressing her views personally, Gu Hye Sun wrote: "Having married with a conservative ethical code, I was not able to understand the other person's situation with an open heart last year, when I experienced strong feelings of betrayal due to personal reasons."

"Looking back at it now, my actions which were purely based on emotions from that time are more shameful than the event in itself. Because of this, I did not wish to bring these events to the surface again and chose not to mention it anymore," the actress said.

Revealing her concern she said that she does not want her friends to get hurt. "I do not have celebrity friends and wish to keep my friends private. I do not want my friend [referring to the one who signed the document mentioned above] to face damages from this. I am very thankful toward that friend [for letting her know the real situation]."

Not mentioning directly, Gu Hye Sun also spoke about Ahn Jae Hyun. "I have already forgiven everything. I am now positively believing that all of the things I went through thus far were events meant to help me grow as a person. By all means, please encourage that person who lived with me in his new beginnings. The past is the past, and even though I was not able to, I sincerely hope that you all will embrace even the wrongdoings of that person," Gu Hye Sun wrote.