Phantom Lawyer Episode 3: Everything We Know So Far

Phantom Lawyer episode 3 will air on SBS TV on Friday (March 20) at 9:50 PM KST. The mini-series will feature some interactions between lawyer Shin I Rang and his ghost clients in the upcoming episode. According to the production team, ghosts with unresolved and tragic stories will approach the lawyer, who will embark on an adventure to resolve his clients' grievances.

The production team has teased a thrilling journey in the upcoming episode of this legal fantasy drama, starring Yoo Yeon Seok and Esom. They asked viewers to tune in to SBS TV on Friday night to watch Rang deal with some increasingly bizarre cases in the upcoming episode of this legal fantasy television drama.

"In episodes 1 and 2, we introduced the drama's universe through Shin I Rang's special abilities and the story of his family members. Starting from episode 3, deceased individuals with tragic and unresolved stories will seek out his office, and Shin I Rang's adventures to resolve his ghost clients' grievances will begin in earnest. The increasingly bizarre cases, along with the diverse spectrum of human nature revealed within them, will bring viewers a thrilling catharsis," the production team shared.

How to Watch?

People in Korea can watch all the episodes of Phantom Lawyer on SBS TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other countries, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the legal fantasy television drama on various online streaming platforms, such as Netflix and Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of Phantom Lawyer:

US - 7:50 AM

Canada - 7:50 AM

Australia - 11:20 PM

New Zealand - 1:50 AM

Japan - 9:50 PM

Mexico - 6:50 AM

Brazil - 9:50 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:50 PM

India - 6:20 PM

Indonesia - 7:50 PM

Singapore - 8:50 PM

China - 8:50 PM

Europe - 1:50 PM

France - 1:50 PM

Spain - 1:50 PM

UK - 12:50 PM

South Africa - 2:50 PM

Philippines - 8:50 PM

Phantom Lawyer premiered on SBS TV on Friday (March 13) at 9:50 PM KST. It features Yoo Yeon Seok as Shin I Rang, a lawyer with special abilities to see ghosts. Esom will appear in the mini-series as Han Na Hyun, an elite attorney. Screenwriter Kim Ga Young wrote the script with Kang Cheol Gyu, and Shin Jung Hoon directed it.

The supporting cast includes Kim Kyung Nam as Yang Do Kyung, Yeon Ji Hyung as Kim Hyun Woo, Kim Mi Kyung as Park Gyeong Hwa, Jeon Seok Ho as Yun Bong Su, and Han Seo In.