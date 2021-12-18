Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla Admits to Presence of 'Biological Chip' in Vaccines? Viral Video Fuels 'Microchip' Conspiracy Theory

A viral video suggesting that Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla admitted to presence of microchips in the COVID-19 vaccines is found to be fake. The video pertains to Bourla speaking about a pill approved for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

The Covid 19 vaccine has remained embroiled in baseless conspiracy theories ever since it was rolled out in January this year. Earlier, a hoax claiming that vaccine will alter the human DNA of those taking the jab had also gone viral.

Bourla Speaks About Presence of 'Biological Chip' in Pill

The recent claim has further fueled the conspiracy theory about the presence of a microchip in the Covid-19 vaccine. The video in circulations sees Bourla being part of a seminar.

While speaking about a 'pill' that has received the FDA nod, the Pfizer CEO said, "Maybe I will use an example. I think it is fascinating what is happening in this field right now. The FDA approved the first electronic pill, if I can call it that, it's basically a biological chip that is in the tablet and once you take the tablet it sends a signal that you took the tablet. Imagine the implications of that compliance. The insurance companies can know that the medicines that patients should take they do take them. It is fascinating what happens in this field."

Bourla's quote was enough to fuel the rumors further. "Pfizer CEO Bourla talking about the microchip that will be in medications. Sounds normal right?? Just a conspiracy theory?? #Pfizer #Vaccines," tweeted a user.

"Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla talks about an "electronic pill" that contains a biological microchip that sends out a signal the moment you take the pill. Wasn't this a conspiracy theory???" wrote another.

Here is the Truth

Debunking the claim being made through the video, Snopes reported that the video was taken during the World Economic Forum in 2018. The exchange took place when one of the attendees asked the Pfizer CEO about ways to take better care of patients when despite the best medicine "there was no guarantee that the patient was going to take the drug."

During his response the Pfizer CEO spoke about Abilify MyCite, an aripiprazole tablet with a sensor that detects when a pill has been ingested. Approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2018, the medicine is used for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

Terming the method useful, Mitchell Mathis, M.D., director of the Division of Psychiatry Products in the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research had said that being able to track ingestion of medications prescribed for mental illness may be useful for some patients.

"The FDA supports the development and use of new technology in prescription drugs and is committed to working with companies to understand how technology might benefit patients and prescribers," said Mathis, as per the outlet.