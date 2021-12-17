Who is Adam Jenne? Florida Man Wears Red Thongs as Mask on United Airlines Flight, Gets Banned

Adam Jenne, a Cape Coral man, was removed from a flight before take off after he was spotted wearing a red thong as face mask. Jenne was also banned from flying on United Airlines following his refusal to wear a mandated face mask.

Jenne claims to have taken flights wearing the same red-colored thongs as mask.

Jenne Removed For Flouting Airlines' Mask Mandate

The incident took place on the United Airlines flight from Fort Lauderdale to Washington. The video of the incident shows a flight attendant telling Jenne that he won't be allowed to travel." You're going to have to come off the airplane. We're not going to let you travel."

Jenne who is seen using the underwear to cover his nose and mouth is heard asking the reason for the same, when the staff responds, "You're not in mask compliance." Moments later Jenne is seen standing up from his seat and leaving the flight.

The video then moves on to show a few other passengers also leaving the flight to show their support to Jenne. "Did he just get kicked off for wearing a mask," said one man in the video. "I'm out of here, forget it. I'm out of here," he added.

Speaking to NBC 2, Jenne said that he has previously used the same thongs as mask to fly different airlines. "Every single flight has been met with different reactions from the flight crew. Some with a wild appreciation, others confrontational," he said.

He also admitted that he received an email from the airlines stating that he is now banned from the airline as his case is reviewed by its Passenger Incident Review Committee.

United Airlines Backs Its Decision

Justifying his actions, he said, "I think the best way to illustrate absurdity is with absurdity."

The banned flier also revealed that he was taken away by the TSA and airport security and he ended up staying at the gate for about 45 minutes.

A statement from United Airlines read: "The customer clearly wasn't in compliance with the federal mask mandate and we appreciate that our team addressed the issue on the ground prior to takeoff, avoiding any potential disruptions on the air."

Claiming that he was tired of the mask mandate, which according to him doesn't make any sense, Jenne said; "It's all nonsense. COVID doesn't know that we're at cruising altitude. It's stupid. The whole thing is theater," said Jenne. He added that the airlines refunded the money for his flight and he intends to take a flight again on Thursday. "Hopefully, Spirit Airlines has a better sense of humor tomorrow," he told the outlet.