The Penthouse 3 Premiere off to Great Start; Expect More Twists and Turns in Storyline

Jim Dong-min's The Penthouse: War in Life season 3 premiere has got a warm reception from the audience. Lee Ji-ah, Kim So-yeon, Eugene, Um Ki-joon, Yoon Jong-hoon, and Park Eun-seok-starrer show has garnered its highest viewership for the first episode than the inaugural episodes of the previous seasons.

Viewership Details

The first part of the premiere of The Penthouse season 3 garnered an average nationwide viewership of 16.9 percent. It increased by three percent for its second part as it secured 19.1 percent nationwide viewership.

The last segment of the premiere got 19.5 percent nationwide viewership, according to AGB Nielsen. It was the highly-watched drama of Friday night.

How Audience Received 1st and 2nd Season Premieres?

For the premiere of the first season aired on 26 October 2020, it had garnered an average nationwide viewership of 6.7, 9.2, and 9.1 percent. Since the inaugural season had won the hearts of the audience, the premiere of the second season met with a good response from the K-drama fans.

Hence, it scored an average nationwide rating of 16.7 and 19.1 percent for the two parts, respectively.

As far as the response in the Seoul region for season 3 is concerned, the first part of the drama secured 17.6 percent viewership, while the next two episodes got 20.2 and 21.0 percent, respectively.

A Revenge Drama

The Penthouse revolves around three women - Shim Soo Ryeon (Lee Ji Ah), Cheon Seo Jin (Kim So Yeon) and Oh Yoon Hee (Eugene). It is basically the revenge story of a woman who turns evil to protect herself and her children.

The third season promises more twists and turns in the storyline. "When I first read the script for season three, I said, 'Seo Jin, you can't be like this.' I was really shocked at what I read. In the first and second season, I have a line like, 'I'm Cheon Seo Jin.' And Cheon Seo Jin will continue to Cheon Seo Jin. Please look forward to what villainy she gets up to next," Kim So Yeon, who plays Cheon Seo Jin, is quoted as saying Soompi in a press conference ahead of its premiere.

Bong Tae Gyu, who plays Lee Gyu Jin, stated that the viewership can expect intense drama inside the prison, while Eugene, who is seen in the role named Oh Yoon Hee, shared about feeling discomfort over evil people coming out of prison. She ended on the note that the story is "not over yet."