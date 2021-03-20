The Penthouse 2 Latest Episode Enjoys Good Viewership; Check out How Netizens React to Cheon Seo Jin, Joo Dan Tae's Wedding

The ninth episode of The Penthouse 2 aired on Friday, 19 February has garnered a fantastic response from the viewers. In fact, Joo Dong-min-directed show has become the most-watched show of last evening.

As per AGB Nielsen, the two-part latest episode has got a nationwide rating of 20.8 and 23.6 respectively. It has been enjoyed well by the key demographic of audience of the age group between 20 and 49 as it garnered an average rating of 10.3 percent.

The TV series starring Lee Ji-ah, Kim So-yeon, Eugene, Um Ki-joon, Yoon Jong-hoon, and Park Eun-seok revolves around the women who turn evil to protect themselves and their children.

The first season of The Penthouse was aired between 26 October and 5 January. It was aired Monday and Tuesday at 10 pm KST. Following the good response, the second season is brought to prime-time slot - Friday and Saturday at 10 pm KST.

Average TV viewership ratings (Season 2) Ep. Part Aired Date AGB Nielsen Nationwide 1 1 February 19, 2021 16.7% (3rd) 2 19.1% (2nd) 2 1 February 20, 2021 15.1% (7th) 2 20.4% (3rd) 3 1 February 26, 2021 18.9% (3rd) 2 22.3% (1st) 4 1 February 27, 2021 18.8% (4th) 2 24.0% (2nd) 5 1 March 5, 2021 20.9% (3rd) 2 24.4% (1st) 6 1 March 6, 2021 22.4% (4th) 2 26.9% (2nd) 7 1 March 12, 2021 19.4% (3rd) 2 23.5% (1st) 8 1 March 13, 2021 19.9% (4th) 2 24.8% (1st) 9 1 March 19, 2021 20.8% (3rd) 2 23.6% (1st)

In the latest episode, the wedding of Cheon Seo Jin (Kim So Yeon) and Joo Dan Tae (Uhm Ki Joon) garnered a lot of attention.

How did the Audience React to Latest Episode?

dramasupremacy: Seojin's father really intended the Cheong A group for her, she was able to retain her position. I deeply wish she'll repent what she have done and protect her reputation from Joo Dan Tae. She cant lose the only memory of her father.

#ThePenthouse2 #Penthouse2 #Penthouse2Ep9

ras1langit: seojin sent yoonchul and eunbyeol abroad but police come before they can go, they catch yoonchul because of rona case, and yes, it's dantae plan again :)

#Penthouse2Ep9 #ThePenthouse2 #Penthouse2

Wang Qiu'er: Tell me why you're crying when you saw Seokhoon and Seokkyung if you aren't Suryeon

#ThePenthouse2 #Penthouse2Ep9

❀: seokhoon taking Love scenes

revenge for between him rona : & eunbyeol :

#ThePenthouse2 #Penthouse2 #Penthouse2Ep9 #Penthouse2Ep10

maxpeinOdette: "Dad is not even here with us. We only have each other to lean on. Why would you make me hear about your job from minhyuk?"

— Jenny

The best character development in the whole characters of Penthouse. Jenny & her mom are best girl!

#ThePenthouse2 #Penthouse2Ep9 #Penthouse2

Dee: They may not be the best mother to their children, but they will sacrifice everything for their happiness. #ThePenthouse2 #Penthouse2Ep9

Wang Qiu'er: Yoonhee even showed the pic of Aegyo but this dumb girl Seokkyung still doesn't believe it. She thinks it's photoshopped and wants confirmation from her father first.

#ThePenthouse2 #Penthouse2Ep9

waiting for chanyeol Package:seokhoon : " i know the real murderer of rona. it's eunbyeol."

yoonhee : " but we don't evidence."

seokhoon : "my dad had eunbyeol's necklace."

YES WE LOVE TO SEE A SMART SON IN LAW.

#Penthouse2Ep9 #Penthouse2 #ThePenthouse2

Wang Qiu'er: She is Shim Suryeon pretending to be Na Aegyo. Her wig fell off and the tattoo got washed off. Shim Suryeon is back!

#ThePenthouse2 #Penthouse2Ep9