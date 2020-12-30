US President Donald Trump was trolled after he claimed that about 205,000 votes were fraudulently cast in the state of Pennsylvania, leading to Joe Biden's win. Meanwhile, the Pennsylvania Department of State said that the analysis on the number of votes being more than the voters is based on incomplete data.

The misleading claims come just a week before President-elect Joe Biden's election win is reaffirmed by Congress. Since the results of the election thrashed Trump's hopes of a second term at the White House, he has been claiming the elections was rigged.

Number of Votes More than the Voters?

In a tweet, Trump wrote: "Breaking News: In Pennsylvania there were 205,000 more votes than there were voters. This alone flips the state to President Trump."

Soon after he tweeted again stating that he won Pennsylvania. "When are we going to be allowed to do signature verification in Fulton County, Georgia? The process is going VERY slowly. @BrianKempGA. Pennsylvania just found 205,000 votes more than they had voters. Therefore, we WIN Pennsylvania!!!"

The vague claim being made by the President and his supporters stemmed from a statement released by the Republican state Rep. Frank Ryan and others on Monday.

"A comparison of official county election results to the total number of voters who voted on Nov. 3, 2020, as recorded by the Department of State shows that 6,962,607 total ballots were reported as being cast, while DoS/SURE system records indicate that only 6,760,230 total voters actually voted," the release said.

"100 percent of the dead mother voted for Trump"- Fetterman

Calling the allegations baseless, the Pennsylvania Department of State (DoS) said the numbers, gathered from the Statewide Uniform Registry of Electors (SURE) system, were based on inaccurate data obtained by the Ryan.

"A few counties have not completed uploading their vote histories," and that those as-yet-unreported numbers "would account for a significant number of voters," claimed DoS.

Stating that the only documented fraud cases in the state involved Trump, Democratic Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman fired back at Republicans. Fetterman's reaction came after Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick offered up $1 million for evidence of fraud during the Nov. 3 election.

Claiming that he has found the evidence of fraud and Patrick has been ignoring his request to pay up, Fetterman said: "I heard from him early on saying for me to get serious. And I'm like, 'Hey, my dude, where's my money?' You know," Fetterman snarked.

"And the good news I can report from Pennsylvania is that President Trump received 100 percent of the dead mother vote here in our commonwealth during this last election," he added.