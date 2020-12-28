Conspiracy theorists are claiming that the Nashville explosion was aimed at disrupting the forensic audit of Dominion voting machines for election fraud. It is being circulated that the blast took place near the building, owned by AT&T, that was housing several Dominion voting machines.

Ever since US President Donald Trump lost his re-election bid to Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden, the president and his supporters have been claiming election fraud using the dominion voting machines.

Blast to Cover Up Evidence of Voting Fraud?

The conspiracy theories suggested that the blast occurred soon after AT&T got a contract to conduct a forensic audit of Dominion voting systems in Nashville. The recreational vehicle blast took place a block away from the buildings owned by the telecom giant.

It is now being widely believed that the intentional explosion was aimed at destroying the machines before they were audited in order to cover up evidence of massive voting fraud, reported Snopes.

"Something smells swampy. So, the Nashville explosion "just happened" to be at the AT&T location where they "just so happen" to control the cooling system for the "KRAKEN" and house the dominion voting machines and drives for forensic audit," tweeted a user.

"i wonder if the huge building explosion in Nashville,Tn had a bunch of Dominion voting machine's in it that hasn't been checked out yet for voter-fraud????????" mentioned other.

"Anyone else find this interesting?!? Nashville ATT was supposed to investigate the Dominion voting machines today & there was an explosion....Wake up PPL!! These states using these machines are hiding something and don't want the world to know!!! This is too damn close to HOME!!" opined another user on the microblogging site.

AT&T Denies Claims of Conducting Forensic Audit

The internet users were also fueling the rumors that the voting machines were being moved to the location over a week. It was also being claimed that the supercomputer in Tennessee was connected to the AT&T internet in Nashville. The device got 'fried' following an internet and power outage caused by the explosion.

Snopes reported that both AT&T and Dominion have disclaimed the notion that the telecom company was engaged in the audit of the latter, or that any Dominion-related systems were being moved to Nashville in preparation for a "forensic audit" (by anyone). No available external evidence suggests AT&T was involved in any such audit, either, it reported.

Anthony Quinn Warner has been identified as the bomber responsible for the blast. New York Post reported that the tech experts DNA matched the human remains found at the blast site. "Anthony Warner is the bomber. He was present when the bomb went off, and then he perished in the bombing," US Attorney Don Cochran told the media.