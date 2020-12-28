A video claiming that the Nashville blast was caused by a missile and not a recreational RV has gone viral among the conspiracy theorists on social media. It is also being claimed that the target of the blast was AT&T / NSA hardened switching facility 'spy hub.' The video and images of skyline, moments before the blast, also highlight the purported 'incoming' missile trail.

The wild theory went berserk on social media and user lapped it up, despite there being no evidence to show that the downtown blast on Christmas morning was caused any missile.

Moments before the blast, an audio recording was played from the RV warning people to evacuate the area. The recording, which also played Petula Clark pop song 'Downtown,' also included a countdown to the blast.

Nashville Blast a Military Operation?

The wild claims regarding the involvement of missile in the Nashville blast was fueled by an article published by Natural News. The article headlined 'Nashville explosion was actually a missile strike, and the target was the AT&T / NSA hardened switching facility spy hub' claimed that it was a military operation.

Stating that they have a video evidence that shows the explosion in Nashville was initiated by an incoming missile, the outlet reported that the location, which was blurred out by Google street maps, housed the AT&T / NSA VoIP Router Complex.

"It allows the NSA to spy on all phone conversations and phone texts of anyone using the AT&T network," the report stated. The site further claimed that the screen shots from the video shows the incoming missile trail, fired from an aircraft, claiming it to be a military operation.

Social Media Blazes with 'Missile' Theory

Even though there is no evidence to support the involvement of missile in the blast, the same did not deter the netizens from speculations.

"Photos After The Explosion Reveal That The Bombing Target The AT&T Building In Nashville Is Reinforced NSA Style Building, There is no big hole in the ground where the bomb? was nor if it was a missile like some say the building itself was hit above the base floor?" wrote a user.

"Are we supposed to believe this? Did any of our military forces track this? Where did the missile come from? Stop PHUCKING AROUND Nashville explosion was actually a missile strike, and the target was the AT&T / NSA hardened switching facility "spy hub," tweeted another user.

"These assholes fired a lazer guided missile in to a US City destroying city block, If that doesn't make this a Military Matter nothing does ! CIA and FBI are clearly involved some how. RV? Laser guided missile," wrote another.