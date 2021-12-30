Pearl Gonzalez: Ex-UFC Star Breaks the Internet after Flashing Her Butt in 'Sexy Surgery Shoot'

Former UFC fighter Pearl Gonzalez set the hearts racing after she flashed her "butt" in a sexy post-surgery shoot. The sexy photoshoot was impromptu form inside her hospital cabin and in the caption of the photo also hinted at making a comeback soon.

Gonzalez, 35, posted the pics on her social media accounts with the caption: "Surgery but make it Sexy!". The former UFC fighter last week had revealed that she would be undergoing surgery about a month after her Bare Knuckle Fight Championship event against Britain Hart. However, before going for the surgery, Gonzalez posed for a pair of sultry snaps in her hospital gown.

Too Hot to Handle

The two photos posted on social media show Gonzalez tactfully lifting her hospital gown and flashing her butt. The hot photos have so far attracted thousand of likes and comments form her fans.

"Surgery but make it sexy!" Gonzalez began on Instagram. "Having surgery today, an injury I've waited long EB enough to take care of. I haven't been able to grapple or kick because of it, and was my reason for focusing on boxing this year! Can't wait to be back again!! Recovery started a few days ago in my prep for surgery!!"

Looking forward to be 100 [per cent] again!!"

In the hot photos, Gonzalez is seen puckering up to the camera as her butt pops out from behind her hospital gown increasing the oomph. After the post went live, Gonzalez's followers quickly flocked to the comments, where some offered their unique well-wishes.

Raising the Temperature

Gonzalez was released in 2018 after two UFC losses. She then joined Invicta Fighting Championships before signing the contract with BKFC earlier this year. Since then, the Chicago star has been competing in the bare-knuckle boxing championship. She won her debut fight with BKFC but was defeated by Britain Hart in November.

Gonzalez lost the fight via unanimous decision and announced that she was retiring from the sport immediately afterwards.

However, her recent butt flashing photos accompanied by the caption hints at a possible comeback. Soon after she posted the photos, her fans wished her good luck. "I'll be your doctor for today's physical exam," one wrote while another said, "Only you can make a hospital gown look hot."

Meanwhile, boxer Amanda Serrano commented, "GoodLuck! Speedy recovery too."

Pro wrestler, Thunder Rosa, showed her admiration for Gonzalez by writing: "Giiirllll".

Gonzalez had posted the sexy snaps as part of a new venture, encouraging fans to join her premium subscription service.