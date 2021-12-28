Brycelyn Haughey: Iowa School Volleyball Coach Arrested for Having Sex With 17-Year-Old Student

A former female head volleyball coach and a paraeducator of a Iowa school district has been arrested for having sex with and sending her nude photos to a 17-year-old student she met after he backed into her car. Brycelyn Haughey, 22, has been charged with four counts of sexual exploitation by a school employee and one count of dissemination and exhibition of obscene materials to minors.

Haughey, who was the head coach for Green Mountain Garwin School District was arrested on December 15 following an investigation by the Tama County Sheriff's Office and the Tama County Attorney. If proved guilty she now faces at least 20 years in jail.

Sex with Student

Haughey, who also was a paraeducator for the district, allegedly had a sexual relationship with the 17-year-old boy between September and December 2020. She could not be reached for comment Saturday, nor could her attorney.Moreover, Haughey is also accused of sending the male student explicit photos of hers.

According to Detective Trevor Killian Killian's affidavit, Haughey met the 17-year-old male student in September last year after he one day backed up into her car in the school parking lot. The two exchanged numbers as the boy was supposed to fix her car.

"[The student] stated that Brycelyn asked how old [he] was and he stated 17," the affidavit mentions. "Brycelyn then asked if [the student] was a senior and [he] said "No, I'm a junior." [The student] stated that Brycelyn then made a comment of "close enough.'"

Soon Haughey started sending flirty text messages to the student. The student initially took it casually and "just went with it cause he thought she was joking around," according to the affidavit.

However, the relationship took a step forward on September 25, 2020, when the student visited Haughey's home. The two began drinking. There was another girl already present there, who was younger than the student.

After the girl left, the Haughey had sex with the student. That was the first time they engaged in a sexual act and then they continued to meet and drink regularly and have wild sex. However, the relationship ended in December of that year.

Out of Control

It is not known how the relationship ended but till almost the last day Haughey used to have sex with the student. During the time the two were in a relationship, the student said that he used to receive various "seductive" photos of Haughey, including at least one in which she was naked.

Another underage student told Detective Killian that he saw a nude photo of Haughey, the Des Moines Register reports.

Haughey attended Kirkwood Community College and Mount Mercy University in Cedar Rapids. She was finishing her studies at Buena Vista University when she was hired at the Green Mountain Garwin district in July 2020, according to the Iowa Times Republican. And withing two months she was into having sex with her student.

Haughey was investigated in October this year, a month after she left her coaching job at Green Mountain Garwin School District. She then joined the nearby Tama County School District as a preschool and special education paraprofessional. However, she also had to resign from this job on December 15, the days he was arrested.

In an affidavit filed last week, Killian said the investigation began after he was contacted by GMG Superintendent Kym Stein, who began her job this July - after Haughey had stopped seeing the student.

Stein said the school district's previous administration overlooked the situation "and she felt as a mandatory reporter, this was pertinent to the investigation" following which Haughey's sexual relationship with the student was revealed.

No trial date has been set for Haughey, who faces a maximum sentence of five years imprisonment and a maximum fine of $10,245 for each of the four counts of sexual exploitation by a school employee.