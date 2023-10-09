Payton Shires: Ohio Social Worker Arrested for Having Sex with 13-Year-Old Boy She Was Counseling

A licensed social worker in Ohio who is involved in counseling juveniles has been accused of having sex with a 13-year-old boy. Payton Shires, 24, was arrested by the SWAT squad of the Columbus Division of Police on Friday, according to WBNS. Records from the Franklin County Municipal Court show that Shires is accused of one count of unlawful sex with a minor.

Shires was accused of engaging in repeated sexual activity with the teen client who was sent to her for treatment. She was officially hired by the National Youth Advocate Program, according to the police. However, Shires would regularly engage in sex with the teen, police said.

Sexually Predating on Her Patients

The incident came to light in late September after the teenager's mother reported to the police that she found text messages between her son and Shires, as indicated by court documents obtained by WBNS.

The messages revealed that Shires asked the teen if he had "deleted the videos" and if his mother had seen both the videos and the messages.

Police then launched an investigation and Shires was exposed. Detectives found a video on his phone that showed the youngster and Shires having sex and performing other sexual acts around Columbus.

Investigators then questioned Shires. She reportedly then admitted to having sex with the teen while on a call with the teen's mother and detectives, WBNS reported.

In fact, Shires used to engage in sexual activity with the teen almost regularly.

However, it is still unclear if the victim also admitted to having sex with the counselor.

On Friday, Shires made a court appearance where her bond was set at $500,000. She is currently detained at the Franklin County Corrections Center."

