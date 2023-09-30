Who Is Alissa McCommon? Tennessee Teacher Arrested for Raping Student Rearrested for Threatening Him That He Will 'Regret Doing This'

A Tennessee teacher accused of raping a 12-year-old boy was rearrested on Thursday after she was found to have texted the victim, telling him he would "regret" calling the police if he reported her. Alissa McCommon, 38, was arrested at her Covington home and later charged with aggravated stalking, harassment, and coercion, according to the city police department.

This comes just three weeks after the former fourth-grade teacher was arrested on rape charges, according to city police. She was booked into the Tipton County Jail without bond. Earlier, McCommon was released after posting a $25,000 bond on condition that she stop communicating with the youngster accused of raping by 2021.

Arrested for Threatening Victim

McCommon allegedly attempted to evade the restrictions by sending messages to the 12-year-old using a phone number that was not previously known.

"The evidence indicates McCommon texted a victim, using a specific code word known to the juvenile as a code word McCommon would previously utilize to confirm that the juvenile was alone, often before sending nude photographs on SnapChat," Covington police said in a statement.

The mother of two subsequently sent a flurry of messages cautioning the boy that he would "regret doing this."

McCommon allegedly admitted to having sex with the boy during their text conversation, according to the police.

The teacher was arrested the same day when the victim immediately reported the harassment to the authorities.

"The actions of McCommon are not only appalling, but CPD is also concerned about this apparent violation of her bond conditions. Due to the nature of the communications, we are concerned others may have been contacted," Covington Police Chief Donna Turner said.

Back to Where She Was

McCommon was rebooked and is currently being held without bond at the Tipton County Jail. The former fourth-grade teacher is suspected of engaging in inappropriate relationships with other former students online in addition to reportedly sexually assaulting a former student in her home in 2021.

She allegedly emailed them obscene and nude photos and asked for sex, according to the police.

She was dismissed from her position at Charger Academy without receiving pay on August 24, after a parent came forward and reported her actions.

McCommon claims she is innocent, and her defense attorney argues that social media is conducting a "witch hunt" against her.

"We believe that it's borderline a witch hunt on social media, and that's frustrating to us," lawyer Jere Mason said, according to Memphis CBS affiliate WREG. "What we're asking is that the public be patient and allow the justice system to do its job and not create further persecution on the alleged victims or on the family of the defendant."

Police said they plan to file additional charges after several victims came forward, alleging that their ex-teacher had befriended them by playing video games and interacting on social media. The victims claimed that they received inappropriate photos and were asked for sexual encounters, according to the police.