Pax Jolie-Pitt: Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt Rushed to Hospital With Severe Head Injury after Horrific Electric Bike Crash in Los Angeles

Pax Jolie-Pitt, the son of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, has been hospitalized following a serious crash that reportedly resulted in a severe head injury. The 20-year-old celebrity was riding his electric bike in Los Angeles when he collided with the rear of a car, according to law enforcement sources who spoke to TMZ.

Police and paramedics decided to take him to the hospital after he complained of severe head pain. He was not wearing a helmet during the incident. Pax, who, like some of his siblings, is estranged from his famous father, was reportedly riding down Los Feliz Boulevard around 5 p.m., on the often-congested street during rush hour.

Horror Motorcycle Crash

According to law enforcement sources, Pax was approaching an intersection when he collided with the rear of a car that had already stopped for a red light. The driver of the car reportedly stepped out to check on Pax before the arrival of police and paramedics.

While the exact point of impact is unclear, witnesses at the scene noted that Pax complained of hip pain and appeared to have sustained a head injury in the crash.

First responders were concerned about potential brain bleeding, leading them to quickly transport him to the hospital as a precaution.

Later, TMZ reported that Pax's condition was stable after hospitalization, although the full extent of his injuries remains unclear. It was also mentioned that he might be discharged as early as Monday night, just hours after the accident.

Recently, Pax has been seen riding a Talaria Sting R MX4 electric bike, valued around $3,000, in Los Angeles. It is not known if this was the same bike involved in the crash. He was last photographed on the dirt bike on July 11.

Saved Despite Not Wearing Helmet

Notably, Pax was not wearing a helmet when he was seen riding the bike in public. California state laws mandate that all cyclists and motorcyclists under 18 must wear helmets, though it's unclear if the specific type of bike Pax was using at the time required him to wear one.

Two days after the incident, Pax and his mother, Angelina Jolie, were spotted together at the celebrity hotspot Sushi Park in West Hollywood, enjoying a Japanese meal.

Pax, who was adopted by Jolie from Vietnam in 2007 at age three, is one of six children she shares with her ex, Brad Pitt. Their other children include Maddox, 22; Zahara, 19; Shiloh, 18; and twins Knox and Vivienne, 16.

Jolie adopted Maddox from Cambodia in 2002, Zahara from Ethiopia in 2005, and she and Pitt later adopted Pax in 2008. Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne are their biological children.

Pitt and Jolie's public relationship began shortly after his divorce from Jennifer Aniston in 2005. Despite having several children together, they remained unmarried until their engagement in 2012 and their marriage in 2014.

However, the Maleficent actress filed for divorce in 2016, and she and Pitt were legally declared single in 2019. Since then, the high-profile couple has been entangled in a prolonged divorce dispute over assets and custody.