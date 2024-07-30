Linda De Sousa Abreu: London Jail Officer Admits to Engaging in Sexual Act with Inmate in Recorded Prison Romp; Faces Life Sentence

On Monday, a British female prison officer pleaded guilty to misconduct after being reportedly caught on video having sex with an inmate in his prison cell. Linda De Sousa Abreu, 30, was working at Wandsworth prison in London when she was caught engaging in sexual activity with a prisoner on June 27.

Another inmate filmed Abreu having sex with the prisoner, which soon went viral on social media, according to the BBC. Prosecutors said that Abreu, who also has an OnlyFans account and making a substantial amount from it, willingly participated in the sexually explicit video with Linton Weirich, a convict involved in an $82,000 luxury goods robbery in Kensington.

Costly Mistake and Jail

"De Sousa was clearly an enthusiastic participant who wrongly thought she would avoid responsibility," prosecutor Tetteh Turkson said.

"This was a shocking breach of the public's trust," Turkson added.

De Sousa Abreu, dressed in white pants, a brown top, and a matching white jacket, remained silent as she entered Isleworth Crown Courthouse in west London on Monday. She admitted to one charge of misconduct in a public office, a crime that can result in a life sentence.

She was granted conditional bail and is set to return to court on November 7. Her attorneys did not release an immediate statement.

The married mother was taken into custody earlier this month after a police investigation revealed her as the officer involved in the sexual encounter with Weirich in the men's prison last month.

Inside the Video

In the video, De Sousa Abreu is seen wearing uniform and performing a sex act on an unidentified prisoner. The footage, then shows her having sex with the prisoner while his cellmate films on a mobile phone.

As reported by the BBC News, the Metropolitan Police said it had been made aware of the video reportedly filmed at Wandsworth Prison, in south-west London.

De Sousa Abreu, a Portuguese passport holder, was arrested at Heathrow Airport while trying to board a flight to Madrid after informing her employers that she would not be returning to work.

Although she has not commented on her arrest, De Sousa Abreu did speak out earlier this month, criticizing porn stars who impersonated her on OnlyFans and created parody videos of her.

Two years ago a female prisoner officer faced a similar police probe over a jail sex tape, as reported by Daily Mail. The woman, who was in her 30s, was filmed performing a sex act on a male prisoner while in uniform.