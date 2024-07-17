Who Was Sergio Pino? Miami Real Estate Tycoon Accused of Poisoning His Wife With Fentanyl Commits Suicide Amid FBI Investigation

A Miami real estate tycoon suspected of poisoning his wife with fentanyl was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in his luxurious mansion on Tuesday, during an FBI raid linked to an ongoing investigation into an alleged conspiracy to hire someone to murder his wife.

Sergio Pino's, 67, body was found by a SWAT team in an upstairs bedroom of his upscale Coral Gables home on Tuesday morning. They found the body while collecting electronic devices, safes, and three boxes of documents, according to sources from the police speaking to WPLG. Pino's attorney, Sam Rabin, confirmed that he died by suicide and criticized how law enforcement handled the incident.

Suicide in the Middle of Investigation

The prominent developer reportedly poisoned Tatiana Pino, his estranged wife of 32 years, several times with fentanyl, as she claimed in their divorce case. He was also under investigation for allegedly hiring people to try and kill murder.

"Sergio Pino took his own life today. The level of law enforcement activity at his residence was unprecedented and unnecessary, especially since we had offered to surrender him should that have become necessary," Rabin told WPLG.

"Today's events mark a very tragic ending to an investigation that we were confident we could successfully defend," Rabin continued.

"There were many rumors and allegations but what was lacking was evidence."

In 2022, Tatiana reported experiencing respiratory problems and other symptoms. She claimed that while hospitalized at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, doctors allegedly detected fentanyl in her system after she required intubation six times.

Tatiana suspects her husband, Sergio, the founder of Century Homebuilders Group, of secretly administering the lethal opioid to her. She suggested he had a financial motive for harming her.

She initiated divorce proceedings in April 2022.

Recently, the FBI conducted raids on Sergio Pino's estate in Cocoplum and his office in Coral Gables as part of an investigation into threats against Tatiana's life.

Elaborate Murder Plot

According to sources familiar with the case, Pino allegedly hired Bayron Bennett, a part-time worker on his yacht, to recruit three men to intimidate his wife following her divorce filing. Bennett and the three men face charges in Miami federal court related to an attempted assault at her Pinecrest residence and an arson attack on vehicles belonging to her sister.

Surveillance footage from August 2023, as reported by WPLG, captured Tatiana arriving at her home in Pinecrest. A rented flatbed truck from Home Depot suddenly turned around and collided with the passenger side of her SUV before fleeing the scene.

Pino died without ever facing criminal charges. "In this already complex divorce, we have had to address the terrorism and the attacks on Tatiana's life. It is truly terrible," Tatiana Pino's attorney, Raymond J. Rafool, told the outlet on Tuesday.

"Thankfully, the FBI is involved and working hard to keep Tatiana safe and bringing those responsible to justice."

Pino's divorce lawyer, Deanna Shifrin, stated that there was "no evidence suggesting he ever caused harm to or intended harm towards" his wife.