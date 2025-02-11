Jalen Hurts: Philadelphia Eagles Star Lives in Modest $2,000-Per-Month Rental Despite Million-Dollar Contract as He Believes in Simple Living

While many NFL stars splurge on luxurious mansions after securing massive contracts, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is taking a unique approach. Despite signing a $255 million deal in 2023, making him the highest-paid player in the league at that time, Hurts lives in a modest $2,000-a-month apartment rather than a lavish estate, The Sun reported.

When Hurts was drafted in 2020, he intentionally decided to rent instead of purchasing property, opting for a simple apartment in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, which is just a short drive from Philadelphia. So, what is the motivation behind living in a simple apartment for Hunts? A desire for simplicity, it has been revealed.

Simple Life Despite His Riches

"I didn't buy a house or anything like that when I got drafted because it was just me," Hurts said in a 2021 interview with AL.com, adding, "I didn't need this big place just for myself. I just got me a little apartment. You know, something smooth that'll last me for the time being."

Despite securing a huge contract extension, Hurts has not swapped his modest rental for an extravagant penthouse or a luxurious mansion in Philadelphia — something uncommon for a young athlete with such wealth.

However, when it comes to others, he's made real estate investments.

Before making any personal purchases, the quarterback wisely bought a $215,000 home in his hometown of Humble, Texas.

Rather than keeping the property for himself, Hurts placed it under his father's name. Even when he eventually made a larger real estate purchase, it wasn't in Philadelphia.

In 2023, he bought a 3,000-square-foot, four-bedroom home in Houston, which is also under his mother's name, according to property records.

In 2021, Hurts reportedly spent $6 million on a 6,000-square-foot property just five miles from his childhood home in Texas. He also purchased the neighboring house for an additional $2.68 million, likely for added privacy.

Star of the Night

Hurts turned out to be the star at the Super Bowl 2025, outshining Patrick Mahomes. Following the historic win, Hurts and his fiancée, Bryonna "Bry" Rivera Burrows, celebrated Philadelphia's Super Bowl 2025 win over the Chiefs with a kiss.

The couple, who got engaged last year, shared a heartfelt moment as green and white confetti rained down at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans after the Eagles triumphed 40-22 against the defending champions.

Burrows' diamond engagement ring was prominently displayed as she embraced Hurts, who played exceptionally well to secure his first Super Bowl win.

Hurts, 26, was named Super Bowl MVP after completing 17 of 22 passes for 221 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. He also led the Eagles in rushing with 72 yards on 11 carries, averaging 6.5 yards per attempt.

An emotional moment unfolded between Hurts and his father, Averion Hurts, before the trophy presentation. The quarterback was seen in tears, embracing his father, while Burrows watched.