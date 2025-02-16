Elon Musk Responds after MAGA Influencer Ashley St. Clair Claims She Gave Birth to His 13th Child Five Months Ago

Elon Musk finally broke his silence a day after conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair claimed that she gave birth to his child five months ago, responding to a post on X that implied she had spent five years planning to have his baby. The 26-year-old influencer said on Friday that she and Musk have a five-month-old child together.

"Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father," St. Clair wrote in her statement Friday, which was captioned "Alea lacta est," Latin for "the die is cast." The bombshell revelation adds yet another branch to the Tesla and SpaceX chief's already growing family tree.

Musk Speaks about His Newborn

"Ashley & Elon have been privately working towards the creation of an agreement about raising their child for some time," Brian Glicklich, the author's rep, wrote in an X post on Saturday.

"It is disappointing that a tabloid reporter, who repeatedly ambushed Ashely and her family, made it impossible to complete that process confidentially. We are waiting for Elon to publicly acknowledged his parental role with Ashley, to end unwarranted speculation, and Ashley trusts that Elon intends to finish their agreement quickly, in the best interests of the wellbeing and security of the child they share."

Hours later Musk responded. "Whoa," the Tesla boss wrote on X in response to a post that claimed, "Ashley St. Clair plotted for HALF A DECADE to ensnare Elon Musk."

St. Clair later responded, criticizing the world's richest man for addressing "smears" in public.

"Elon, we have been trying to communicate for the past several days and you have not responded. When are you going to reply to us instead of publicly responding to smears from an individual who just posted photos of me in underwear at 15 years old?" she wrote minutes later.

A Lot Still in Mystery

Musk is already a father to 12 children from three different women. The South African-born Tesla CEO has five children with his first wife, Justine Wilson. They first welcomed twins, Vivian and Griffin, followed by triplets, Kai, Saxon, and Damian.

With pop singer Grimes, Musk shares three children: a young son, X, who has been spotted with his father at the White House, as well as a daughter, Exa Dark Siderael, and another son, Techno Mechanicus.

Musk and Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis are also parents to twins, Strider and Azure. The entire family was reportedly present at a meeting with India's Prime Minister Modi on Thursday.

St. Clair, who made the shocking revelation on X Friday night, said that she decided to speak out after being continuously chased from the "tabloid media."

"I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child's privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause," she wrote, requesting the media honor the child's privacy and refrain from "invasive reporting."

Three hours later, in a follow-up tweet, St. Clair thanked her supporters and announced she would be logging off the platform.

"In all sincerity, appreciate the kind words. Wish I did not feel the need to make a statement. Kids should be off limits for journalists," she wrote.

The DOGE leader, who follows St. Clair on the platform, has been actively posting about various other topics since her unexpected revelation.