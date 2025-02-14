Kanye West and Bianca Censori Split as Couple Look for Divorce Lawyers, Days after X-Rated Grammy Red Carpet Stunt

Kanye West and Bianca Censori's marriage is on the rocks, as the couple have reportedly decided to split, just 11 days after naked stunt on the Grammys red carpet. It is believed that they have reached a verbal agreement wherein Censori will get a $5 million payout after their brief marriage, which began in December 2022.

A source close to the 47-year-old rapper confirmed that the couple has split, and a legal filing to officially dissolve the marriage is expected in the coming days. Censori, 30, is reportedly staying at their $35 million home in Beverly Park North, Los Angeles, for the time being, while West's current whereabouts are unclear.

End of a Controversial Saga

Some speculate that West might return to Tokyo, Japan, in the coming days, where he spent a significant part of last year living in a hotel. "She's had enough," a source told the New York Post on Thursday. "The swastika shirt was the last straw. She told him that's not who she is, and that she can't be associated with that."

West reportedly claimed that he has control over them and that he is the one selling those shirts.

The source said, "It reflects on her, and she doesn't want any part of that circus. He believes that she'll come back to him, he's saying that she's just 'mad at him,' but right now she's told him that she's completely done."

The Daily Mail first reported the news, with a source close to the "All of the Lights" rapper saying that the couple has split and is expected to file for divorce soon. According to an insider who spoke with TMZ, both have been looking for divorce lawyers.

However, a representative for the couple denied the divorce rumors, telling The New York Post on Thursday that "Ye and Bianca are in Los Angeles, about to enjoy Valentine's Day together."

This comes after West and Censori, 30, made headlines after the 67th annual Grammy Awards on February 2, where the rapper paraded his wife's nude body on the red carpet during the high-profile music event.

As Dirty as it Gets

Draped in a black fur coat, Censori stunned onlookers when she turned away from photographers before slipping off her outerwear, revealing that she wore no bra or underwear beneath her sheer, flesh-toned mini dress. West stepped aside, allowing his wife's naked body to be the focal point as cameras captured her from every angle.

The couple left immediately after walking the red carpet, choosing not to attend the award ceremony. Despite speculation, they were not removed from the event due to the stunt.

While many slammed the Yeezy designer and Censori for what was deemed a "tasteless" display, West embraced the controversy with pride.

Two days after the Grammys controversy, the "Gold Digger" rapper claimed that his wife was "the most Googled person" in the world.

"We beat the Grammies [sic]," West announced on his Instagram Stories. "For clarity, February 4th 2025 my wife is the most Googled person on the planet called Earth."

However, it didn't end there. West sparked further controversy when he began posting antisemitic slurs on X and exclusively selling swastika-emblazoned shirts on his Yeezy website, following his multimillion-dollar Super Bowl ad purchase.

Amid the backlash, an X account claiming to be Censori posted what many interpreted as a plea for help. However, her representative told The Hollywood Reporter that the tweet was fake and "does not belong to Ye's wife."

West's spokesperson also dismissed speculation that Censori was a "battered" woman. Meanwhile, Milo Yiannopoulos stated that although the rapper has the final say over her fashion choices, Censori herself is the "driving creative force" behind her style.

West secretly married the architectural designer in December 2022. The pair reportedly first met when Censori joined the Yeezy team in November 2020, taking charge of the brand's design division.

By October, reports surfaced that their marriage was struggling, though a source told the outlet at the time that the relationship was "not beyond saving."

This is West's second marriage to end in failure. He said "I do" to his first wife, Kim Kardashian, in 2014. They were married for nearly seven years before she filed for divorce in February 2021. Kardashian recently hinted at why their marriage did not work out.