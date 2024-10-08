Patriots Star Jabrill Peppers Arrested for Assaulting Girlfriend in Disturbing Drug-Fueled Incident

Shocking allegations have surfaced involving New England Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers. He was arrested on Saturday, facing charges of assault, strangulation, and drug possession.

The incident involved an altercation between Peppers and his girlfriend. According to police reports, Peppers allegedly "hit her, choked her, removed her clothing, and put her outside." Peppers has denied the claims, and his attorney, Mark Brofsky, has vowed to clear his name. Peppers was released on bond after pleading not guilty in Quincy District Court on Monday.

Brofsky spoke outside the courtroom, stating that there is evidence that contradicts the alleged victim's story. He said, "We have video and other evidence that sheds doubt on the allegations. I expect my client to be fully exonerated."

The police report states that officers responded to a disturbance call at 4:15 a.m. Saturday involving Peppers and his girlfriend. They found a clear bag with white powder in Peppers' wallet, which he admitted was cocaine.

Peppers told police he had asked his girlfriend to leave his apartment multiple times. He denied physically assaulting her, claiming she fell down the stairs due to intoxication. However, the woman told officers that Peppers had placed his hands on her neck, slammed her head into a wall, and threw her down the stairs. Police treated her at the scene.

Peppers now faces charges of assault and battery, assault with a dangerous weapon, strangulation, and possession of cocaine. His next court hearing is scheduled for November 22, though his presence has been waived.

The New England Patriots and the NFL are aware of the situation but have not made any definitive statements regarding Peppers' future with the team. Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo acknowledged the incident but refrained from confirming whether Peppers' roster spot is at risk.

Mayo said Peppers is currently allowed at the team's facility. "We're still gathering information," Mayo said during a radio interview. "It's a process. No one knows all the facts yet."

Peppers, in his third season with the Patriots, had signed a three-year, $30 million contract extension earlier this year. He was downgraded from questionable to out before Sunday's 15-10 loss to the Dolphins.

Peppers' legal battle and its impact on his NFL career remain uncertain as investigations continue.