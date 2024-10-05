FACT CHECK: Did Kamala Harris Have Affair With Diddy? Photo Leaves Social Media Users in Frenzy Over Photo

A Facebook post from Sept. 24 shows a video of Vice President Kamala Harris walking with a man and a young woman at a formal event. The group pauses to pose for photos as photographers capture the moment. The text on the screen reads, "Kamala Harris' Diddy tweets and dating history resurface."

Some social media users interpreted the post as suggesting that Harris and music producer Sean "Diddy" Combs once dated. One user even commented about Harris "bringing around Diddy." Another comment added, "She enjoys his company so much, give her the cell next to his," referring to Combs' federal charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation for prostitution.

Kamala Harris Didn't Date Diddy

The post was shared over 11,000 times within just over a week. The suggested claim is incorrect. The man in the video with Harris is talk show host Montel Williams, not Combs. There is no reliable evidence that Harris and Combs were ever romantically involved.

The video features Harris with Montel Williams and his daughter, Ashley Williams, in 2001, as confirmed by news reports from that time showing them in the same outfits. Combs is not in the video.

A caption from a Getty Images photo suggest that they were attending the Race to Erase Multiple Sclerosis Benefit, an annual fundraising event aimed at finding a cure for the disease.

Harris and Williams had a short-lived affair around that period, which resurfaced during her 2020 presidential campaign. Williams acknowledged their past relationship in a 2019 Twitter post.

"Kamala Harris and I briefly dated about 20 years ago when we were both single," wrote Williams. "So what? I have great respect for Sen. Harris. I have to wonder if the same stories about her dating history would have been written if she were a male candidate?"

Harris and Her Affairs

There are no reliable news reports linking Harris and Combs romantically. Harris and Montel Williams dated for a while but they didn't last long due to multiple reasons. However, both the families are happy now.

However, they have interacted professionally.

In 2020, Combs hosted an online town hall called "State of Emergency: The State of Black America & Coronavirus" on Revolt, a network he previously owned.

Harris, who was serving as a U.S. senator from California at the time, was one of the speakers and later thanked Combs for hosting the event in a post on X.