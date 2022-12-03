Patrick Xavier Clark: Takeoff's Murder Suspect Arrested 1 Month after Migos Rapper Was Shot Dead During Argument at Texas Bowling Alley

A 33-year-old man has been arrested for the murder of rapper Takeoff, who was shot dead more than a month ago. Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, was arrested by Houston Police on Friday and charged with murdering rapper Takeoff on November 1 during a private party outside 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston in Texas.

According to a coroner's report, Takeoff, 28, whose original name was Kirshnik Khari Bell and was known as one-third of a member of the hip-hop group Migos, was shot in the head and chest. He was declared dead in the wee hours of the morning while he was partying with other band members.

Finally Arrested

According to Houston Police Sgt. Michael Burrow, investigators identified Clark as the "lethal shooter in the case" using ballistic data, physical evidence, and a gunshot reconstruction. "We were able to deduce that Patrick Clark is the lethal shooter in the case, and that's why he's being charged with murder," Burrow said.

Burrow said that an altercation broke out after a dice game, leading to the fatal shooting. He said that Takeoff was not involved in the fight and was just standing nearby unarmed when he was shot dead.

"I can tell you that Takeoff was not involved in playing in the dice game, he was not involved in the argument that happened outside. He was not armed, he was an innocent bystander," Burrow said.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner added: "Definitely wrong place at the wrong time, no evidence whatsoever to say anything different."

Clark was arrested on the city's east side on Thursday night without any incident. He is the second person charged in relation to the shooting that occurred at the 810 Billiard and Bowling alley at 1210 San Jacinto in downtown Houston.

The other person arrested in connection with Takeoff's murder is Cameron Joshua, 22, who was charged with the unlawful carrying of a weapon.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Clark's bail has been at $1 million.

Big Catch

Prosecutors are requesting that if Clark is granted bail, he be put under house arrest and forbidden from communicating with Shakur Stevenson's staff, J. Prince Jr., and his family, as well as Takeoff's family.

Takeoff's uncle and fellow Migos member Quavo was present during the incident and was caught on camera arguing with others before shots were fired. A horrifying video captured the moment Quavo desperately tries to save his nephew during the last seconds of the night after gunfire broke out.

According to a report from the Harris County Medical Examiner, the rapper from the song "Stir Fry" died from "gunshot wounds of the head and torso into the arm." It was ruled that the cause of death was homicide.

In addition to calling the shooting "senseless violence," friends and admirers, including Drake, who collaborated with Migos on several songs, such as "Walk It Talk It" and the "Versace" remix paid tribute to the artist.

"I got the best memories of all of us seeing the world together and bringing light to every city we touch," the "Hotline Bling" emcee captioned an Instagram photo of him and Takeoff onstage.

"That's what I'll focus on for now," Drake added.

Thousands of people gathered outside State Farm Arena to mourn the Takeoff's at his funeral, while Quavo, 31, wrote an emotional message with his 22.4 million Instagram followers that detailed their relationship and included a number of childhood pictures.

"It's so hard to tell you Ima miss you because you always with me and we did everything together. Since we were kids you been by my side lookin up at me, them eyes waiting on me to make the next move.. then you followed up right behind me," Quavo wrote.

"You always made sure I did it first so you can do it right with me. You never competed with me, we were always on the same team."

Takeoff was also referred to by Quavo as the "funniest person in the room," and he was said to be unstoppable once he started going.