Who Killed Takeoff? Chilling Video Captures Quavo Arguing with Group of People Seconds Before Rapper Takeoff Is Shot Dead [GRAPHIC]

Dramatic new footage has emerged that shows Migos rapper Quavo arguing with a group of people seconds before his bandmate and nephew Takeoff was fatally shot on Tuesday. The video obtained by TMZ shows Quavo yelling at someone, whose face can't be seen in the short clip, while Takeoff is seen standing next to him when the fight broke out.

Moments after that, gunshots ring out, with a stray bullet killing the 28-year-old rapper. Takeoff was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting, which took place early on Tuesday outside a bowling alley in downtown Houston. Migos manager later said that a single "stray bullet" killed Takeoff.

Chilling Final Moments

The dramatic video captures the final few seconds before Takeoff was fatally shot on a balcony outside the 810 Billiards and Bowling Alley, where Takeoff had reportedly been playing dice with his uncle and bandmate, Quavo.

The video shot by a witness around 2:30 am shows Quavo can be heard yelling at someone and calling him "disrespectful" and using a number of expletives. The word "basketball" is mentioned at least twice by the rapper, despite some reports claiming the argument started over a game of dice.

One person -- possibly Takeoff -- says "I don't get down like that!" during the argument. Quavo can be heard saying "Let's go," prior to the altercation becoming physical. The grainy video doesn't show any images of the shooting, but the audio captured multiple shots fired off-camera.

A single strike sent the group running in all directions across the bowling alley. The footage shows that at least 10 additional shots -- possibly from two guns -- were fired in rapid succession after a short period of time.

Takeoff, whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was pronounced dead at the Houston bowling alley where the shooting took place. At least 40 people, according to the police, attended a private gathering where he and Quavo made an appearance.

Additional video footage acquired by TMZ shows Takeoff's body being moved by Quavo and others before they set him down again and yelled for assistance. Quavo didn't suffer any injuries during the shooting.

According to Houston Police, at least two additional people, a 23-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, were injured but made their own way to nearby hospitals. When the shooting took place, there were around 40 to 50 people present at the 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston.

Fatal Single Shot

Police don't believe Takeoff was involved in any crime when he was killed early on Tuesday morning. According to Houston police, the shooter is still at large. Just one week before his death, the 28-year-old rapper from the Migos released an unsettling statement asking for credit for his talent while he was still alive.

"I'm chill, I'm-laid back, but it's time to pop it. I want to get into my flow. Time to give me my flowers. I don't want them when I ain't here," Takeoff said while appearing on the "Drink Champs" podcast alongside Quavo.

According to Takeoff's manager, a stray bullet killed the rapper.

Quality Control Music, Takeoff's management company, said: "It is with broken hearts and deep sadness that we confirm the loss of our beloved brother Kirsnick Khari Ball, known to the world as Takeoff.

"Senseless violence and a stray bullet has taken another life from this world and we are devastated."

Takeoff was shot in the 'head or neck' in the dispute. Police suspect the shooter was at the party with Takeoff, who Chief Troy Finner of the Houston Police Department called "extremely peaceful and loving."

They are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward in order to find his killer. The police chief urged anyone with information or video to come forward as officers confirmed that his mother had flown into Houston to speak to them.

"Anyone with that information should provide that information to us, and let us solve this situation, and bring justice to this family. It doesn't matter how famous you are, anybody who loses his or her life is a life lost," Finner said.

"It is personal. He's well respected, non-violent. I would not expect him to be involved. People need to stop just pulling the damn trigger, think and calm down a little bit, the bottom line is, and mark my words, we will find who is responsible."

In another video taken moments after the shooting, Quavo can be seen distraught as he knelt over his nephew Takeoff. He can be heard screaming for help.

Authorities said security personnel in the area heard the shooting but did not see the shooter. According to TMZ, five rounds were fired, and witnesses told police they heard additional shots fired as well as shouting.

According to images from the scene, the rapper was "shot in the head" during the argument and is now laying dead in a pool of blood.