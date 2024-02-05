Patrick Mahomes Sr. Arrested for DWI in Texas Days Ahead of Son's Super Bowl 2024 Game

Patrick Mahomes Sr., the father of superstar Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and a former New York Mets pitcher, was arrested on Saturday night in Tyler, Texas, by the Tyler Police Department on charges of DWI for the third time or more, as indicated by jail records.

Mahomes Sr., 53, who had been present at his son's playoff games this year, was arrested just eight days before his son's upcoming Super Bowl appearance against the 49ers in Las Vegas on February 11. Currently, Mahomes Sr. is being held at the Smith County Jail, held on a $10,000 bond. The 6'4 former professional baseball pitcher is awaiting further legal proceedings.

Arrested Ahead of Son's Big Game

Mahomes Sr. has been arrested a total of six times for driving while intoxicated, based on public booking records. These incidents occurred twice in 2012, twice in 2018, once in 2019, and now once in 2024.

In 2018, Mahomes Sr. faced his second DWI charge, resulting in a 40-day jail sentence served on weekends in both 2019 and 2020. Mahomes Sr. had an 11-season career in MLB, contributing as a pitcher for the New York Mets during the 1999 and 2000 seasons.

After two DWI convictions, a third offense is considered a third-degree felony in Texas. The maximum fine is $10,000, and the minimum prison sentence is 10 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice penitentiary.

As of Sunday afternoon, it remains unclear whether Mahomes Sr. has posted a bond.

The Kansas City Chiefs, including his NFL-legend son, are presently preparing for their Super Bowl matchup against the San Francisco 49ers scheduled for February 11 in Las Vegas.

The elder Mahomes has been supporting his son during the playoffs and told WFAN that despite having sat in a suite with Taylor Swift previously, he was not with her during the divisional round against the Bills.

He clarified that he would also not be with her for the AFC Championship game against the Ravens. "Nah, I don't think so," Mahomes Sr. said on January 25. "Travis normally has his own thing and Patrick has his own deal too."

Legal Issues in Family Continues

Mahomes Sr. was present when the Chiefs won against the Eagles at last year's Super Bowl in Glendale, Ariz., and celebrated the occasion by smoking a cigar. In a playful remark two weeks prior, after the Chiefs triumphed over the Bengals in the AFC Championship game, he had jokingly mentioned that he was "smoking that Joe Burrow."

According to People, Mahomes Sr. and his ex-wife Randi, who is the mother of the Chiefs quarterback, got divorced in 2006.

However, this is not the first legal issue for the Mahomes family. The younger brother of the Chiefs quarterback, Jackson, faced legal troubles in 2023 when he was arrested on a warrant for aggravated sexual battery and subsequently booked into a Kansas jail.

In January of this year, three felony counts of aggravated sexual battery were dropped against Jackson Mahomes. However, a fourth charge, misdemeanor battery, still stands, and Jackson has pleaded not guilty to that charge.

Jackson's attorney, Brandan Davies, claimed in a statement that his client "has done nothing wrong," expressing full confidence that the truth of the matter would be revealed.

The original charges accused Jackson, a 23-year-old social media influencer, of crimes that allegedly occurred on February 25 at Aspens Restaurant and Lounge in Overland Park, Kansas, a suburb of Kansas City.

Investigators said, Jackson Mahomes allegedly shoved a waiter who tried to enter a room where he was with the restaurant's owner, Aspen Vaughn.

After the waiter left, prosecutors claim that Mahomes grabbed Vaughn by the throat and forcefully kissed her three times without her consent. These actions led to the charges against Jackson Mahomes, including misdemeanor battery.