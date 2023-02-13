Patrick Mahomes Kisses Wife Brittany Mahomes Before Chiefs' Super Bowl 2023 Win as He Leads from the front to Take Home the MVP [WATCH]

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrated his team's Sunday evening Super Bowl 2023 win with a kiss and MVP award. Mahomes' wife Brittany Mahomes gave her husband a kiss for good luck before he faced the Philadelphia Eagles in the final. And moments after the win, Mahomes was seen hugging Brittany on the field as they celebrated their team's victory.

Also, Mahomes didn't let an ankle injury that he had before the game and then aggravated throughout it stop him from winning his second Super Bowl MVP award in the 38-35 triumph. The victory takes the Chiefs' record of Super Bowl triumphs to three and greatly enhances Mahomes' legacy, which is already fairly spectacular at the age of 27.

Celebrating With a Kiss

The 27-year-old quarterback went to his stunning wife on the sidelines of the glitzy State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona for a romantic kiss before the crucial game, which Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs club won 38-35 thanks to a last-second field goal by Harrison Butker.

"MY BABY DID IT!!!!!" the 27-year-old Matthews tweeted.

As the festivities on the field proceeded, Brittney greeted Mahomes, who is also 27. The longtime pair were accompanied by their daughter Sterling Skye, who will turn 2 later this month.

Mahomes, the league's newly crowned MVP, was soon seen sharing a kiss with Brittany.

The high school sweethearts married in March last year and now have two kids: a son, Patrick Lavon, who is two months old, and a daughter, Sterling Skye, who is one.

Brittany is an athlete in her own right as she had a brief professional soccer career before to becoming a personal trainer.

Brittany looked stunning in a vivid red outfit that revealed her flat stomach and displayed her fantastic postpartum physique after giving birth to the couple's kid in November. She placed her free hand on her husband's face and drew him in for a kiss while holding their daughter in one arm.

Big Day

The couple met and fell in love in their native Texas where the future celebrity gave the stunning blonde a rose and a Valentine's Day card during their freshman year of high school in Texas. Mahomes and Brittany were first just friends, but they ultimately grew close.

Brittany raved about their engagement on Instagram after Patrick proposed in September 2020, the same day he received his championship ring from winning Super Bowl LIV.

"On a day that was meant to celebrate you, you turned it into celebrating us. It's always us, it's always you and me. The words you looked into my eyes and said to me at this moment, will NEVER leave my mind!

"You made this day perfect, you took my entire breath away and I could not have imagined anything better.

"I love you, forever and always! Cheers to spending our lifetime together and an inseparable bond."

That said, the Chiefs' Super Bowl 2023 season got off to a rocky start as they trailed the Eagles 24-14 at the half. Things were on the verge of becoming a nightmare for Kansas City when Mahomes, who had previously suffered with a high-ankle sprain, appeared to re-aggravate the injury.

Mahomes began the second half and guided the Chiefs to a comeback victory over the Eagles despite clearly being in pain, as he completed 21 of his 27 passes for 182 yards and three touchdowns. Later, he received the MVP award for the contest and raised the Lombardi Trophy alongside Matthews and Sterling.