Jackson Mahomes: Younger Brother of NFL Star Patrick Mahomes Accused of Assaulting Waiter, Forcibly Kissing Bar Owner in Shocking Video [WATCH]

Jackson Mahomes, the younger brother of NFL star Patrick Mahomes, is being investigated for multiple assaults, including sexually assaulting a woman at a bar outside of Kansas City. Jackson Mahomes, who is known for his outlandish behavior at NFL stadiums, forcibly kissed a 40-year-old woman, according to a Kansas City Star report.

The woman reportedly is the owner of the bar. Besides, the outlet reported that the quarterback's brother is accused of shoving a 19-year-old male waiter multiple times. The incident of Jackson Mahomes forcing a kiss on the woman was caught on the bar's surveillance camera and has since gone viral on social media.

Spoiling His Brother's Name

The alleged incident took place on February 25 at Aspens Restaurant and Bar in Overland Park, an outlying neighborhood of Kansas City located about 20 minutes away. The restaurant's owner, Aspen Vaughn, told the outlet that police had been reviewing the evening's security footage.

Police are presently investigating the incident. Mahomes' lawyer, Brandan Davies, refuted the charges.

However, Vaughn, the owner of the establishment, claimed to have video footage that shows Mahomes grasping her neck and making two attempts to kiss her.

"He forcibly kissed me out of nowhere," she told The Star. "And I'm telling him, pushing him off saying 'what are you doing?'

"Then he proceeded to do it two more times where the last time I was pushing him off and I can see on the cameras that somebody was outside the office door and I was yelling for them to come help because he's big and massive."

"It's disgusting,'' Vaughn claims to have told Mahomes at the time. "Like you're a child and he was trying to say 'we should be a power couple,' and I'm like 'clearly you're out of your mind right now.''"

This isn't the only accusation against Mahomes. He also shoved a waiter on multiple occasions on the same evening. The teenage waiter, who wanted to maintain anonymity, said Mahomes would not let access the staff office.

"I was going into our office downstairs where the employees are in the employee area, and he's downstairs for I don't know what reason," the waiter said.

"I'm trying to get to the office, and he's like, pushing me out. ... And he's like, 'No, get out, get out.'"

Straight Denial

Although video footage clearly shows Mahomes trying to grab Vaughn by her neck and trying to kiss her more than once, his lawyer, Davis, has refuted the allegations. "Jackson has done nothing wrong," the attorney said.

"Our investigation has revealed substantial evidence refuting the claims of Jackson's accuser including the statements of several witnesses. We have reached out to law enforcement to provide the fruit of our investigation so that they may have a complete picture of the matter."

Mahomes has become a prominent face on social media thanks to his posts on TikTok and Instagram, where he is a divisive figure owing to his general bravado. He was involved in a scandal in 2021 where he doused Ravens supporters with water.

According to Vaughn, who claimed to have footage of Mahomes grasping her neck and twice trying to kiss her, the quarterback appeared to be drunk, and his approaches were unwanted and unexpected.

Previously, Vaughn posted a picture of Mahomes and her stepdaughter on Facebook, joking that Mahomes was a "good kid." Mahomes has been Vaughn's stepdaughter's friend.

Police provided a statement to the Star that confirmed an investigation is ongoing.

"The Police Department is aware of an incident that occurred on Feb. 25, 2023, at a business near 151st and Metcalf," authorities said. "The department is still investigating. Releasing any additional information would be inappropriate at this time. Anyone with information should contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS."